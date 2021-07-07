Snapdeal’s “Brand Waali Quality Bazaar Waali Deal” campaign is ideal for Gen Z

Divya Bhasin (22) is a Mumbai-based college student who shops online, almost every other week. Her loyalties do not lie with any brand or store; instead, affordability is the deciding factor. Divya is a typical Gen Z consumer, who doesn’t believe in walking into a physical store. For her, it’s all about finding what she wants at the right price at her fingertips.

There are many like her, who are a part of the digital-first generation that is unaware of a life that existed before social media and the internet. Although retail and e-commerce established their footprint a decade ago, for the longest their focus was on providing millennials with top-notch brands at great discounts.

But Gen Z thinks, feels, and shops differently — and that is heralding a new era in the fashion industry.

This generation is practical when it comes to money matters and has a value-savvy approach. They wouldn’t like to spend their hard-earned cash on flashy brands; instead, they are inclined towards saving money for experiences like travel etc, and also growing their wealth. Being in the spotlight and styling themselves in the latest trends comes naturally to them, which is visible from their very aesthetic social media feeds. They speak their style through their varied choices in attire and to keep up with the trends, they buy often. Quality is an important consideration, but it must be coupled with affordable prices.

And while online shopping has always been their preferred medium, dependency on it has only been accelerated by COVID-19.

Where is India’s Gen Z shopping from?

While there are many online platforms, Snapdeal stands out in serving the fashion needs of India’s young generation. It is India’s largest value e-commerce platform and as the name suggests, provides reliable and good quality fashion products at affordable rates. This hits the right note with the digital natives, who are looking for options that seamlessly combine quality with affordability.

The wide assortment on Snapdeal is in tune with their sensibilities. Chasing the trends of the west is no longer a priority for Gen Z; they choose to buy a product based on the needs it fulfills. And that’s probably why palazzos are more popular among more young Indian women than skinny jeans.

India is a country that is heavily influenced by popular culture - be it art, films, or music. Bollywood continues to be at the forefront of inspiring fashion trends among Gen Z . They love to look like their favorite celebrities, even more so, with their endless number of images on social media - in their workout clothes to rather plain dressing on their errand runs. One can in fact say, Jhanvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan are the reason behind kurtis selling like hot cakes even among western fashion-forward places like Mumbai! With Snapdeal working with several local manufacturers who are first to catch the Bollywood trends - more fashionable designs and styles are quickly accessible to Gen Z on its platform.

A smooth tech experience

Gen Z consumers want a direct value that caters to their needs. They do not enjoy a one-size-fits-all approach and are looking for experiences that they can call their own.

Snapdeal offers a personalized shopping experience online, which is similar to browsing in a bazaar or a mega retail store. The experience is hinged on browsing to find what you like and not searching for a predetermined product. Instead of dropping off due to a lack of options, Snapdeal users can see a wide variety of options based on what they’ve browsed. To make their experience even more authentic, Snapdeal provides a localized shopping experience in eight popular Indian languages.

Snapdeal’s brand promise of “Brand Waali Quality, Bazaar Waali Deal,” ticks all the boxes with the prudent, value-conscious Indian buyer. Moreover, unlike many e-commerce platforms, Snapdeal provides free delivery without any condition of a minimum order.

The last word

These factors put together have helped Snapdeal strike a chord with Gen Z consumers.

Gen Z rates personal style and comfort over brand names. Instead of expensive, occasional purchases, they like to buy often to stay with the latest trends. While they can’t match the purchasing power of the millennials, they love their financial independence. They can look like a million dollars without splurging on brands. For them ‘cool’ is no longer about wearing brands, but it’s about liking and being comfortable with what you wear.

For Gen Z, the world revolves around them. They are at the heart of their journey and nobody else. That’s why Snapdeal’s positioning of “Brand Waali Quality Bazaar Waali Deal” has struck a chord with Gen Z. It helps them discover fashion as they want to and not the way the brands define it. They can look and feel like a million dollars. And on a budget!

That’s why perhaps, on Snapdeal, Gen Z consumers enjoy immense choice beyond just big brands and lucrative deals that offer value for money. It gives them the power to not just discover more, but also feel empowered by breaking away from the unnecessary fuss and frills and artificial sense of superiority that big brand culture has built.