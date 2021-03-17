IND USA
Mohammad Mahadi
Mohammad Mahadi
Sneak peek into Mohammad Mahadi's life: 'The Sky Media' Founder and CEO

The Sky Media is a full-service digital media agency, based in Bangladesh, that partners with clients to boost their business outcomes.
By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 06:42 PM IST

'Enthusiasm is common but endurance is rare'

Mohammad Mahadi believed in creating a life of his dreams and worked hard for it day and night. Today he is a successful entrepreneur who didn't wish for it but even worked hard to pursue his goals.

Mohammad Mahadi is a young and visionary entrepreneur from Bangladesh. Hailing from a small-town named Jatrabari in Dhaka he has survived an age where during the study years, children were not encouraged to take part in extracurricular activities, especially the ones who were related to social media.

Whereas social media today has helped us get a lot of awareness regarding everything, Mohammad Mahadi understood this thing at a very young age and decided to make a career out of social media.

He was born in a middle-class family and had to work his way up to where he is right now. Achieving success took years of struggle and consistent failures. He started at the age of 20 and at first invested in a small business, which was a failure. Then he started his own social media career. Making multiple social media pages and following the famous ones, soon brought him thousand likes.

Mohammad Mahadi is the founder and CEO of The Sky Media. A full-service digital media agency Company, that partners with clients to boost their business outcomes.

Currently, the Sky Media is based in Bangladesh, Dhaka and works with national clients for their marketing, promotion, content, social media research among others, by using their experience and managing their pages and followers. Basically, it's a social media managing company. In the age where social media plays such a crucial part in our lives and also serves as bread and butter for thousands of people, being an influencer is a new trend that has been set and many people are doing immensely well in the field. But some hidden gems can't grow that fast in the platform because of its algorithm.

So, Sky Media helps one's content to boost up and to reach more and more people by cracking the algorithm of the app and working on it further. It also guides them with the kind of content they should create and post along with boosting their followers legally.

He aims to touch the sky and make it big.

Follow him on Facebook- https://www.facebook.com/Mr.MahadiOfficial/

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.

