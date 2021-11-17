Snehal Thamke & Smita Prabhu crowned Mrs. India Pride Of Nation 2021

Snehal Thamke from Maharashtra of Group A and Smita Prabhu from Bangalore of Group B were crowned Mrs India – Pride of Nation 2021 in two different categories on 13th November 2021 at The Leela Ambience, Gurgaon. Second runner up- Suchita Singhal and first runner up, Mavis Norton were winners from Group A whereas second runner Megha Mehta and First Runner up Angela Khanna won from Group B. Show beautifully Directed & Choreographed by Industry's veteran Shie Lobo.

The evening was all about glitz, glamour, fashion and style at The Leela Ambience Gurgaon.The grand finale of Mrs India pride of Nation was adorned by renowned celebrities like Madhurima Tuli along with another esteemed jury panel. It was an evening with 120 self-driven women who strived to earn the coveted crown. This distinctive platform by Glamour Gurgaon paves way for married women to step out into the world with their unique individuality and distinct personality with confidence and dignity. Ladies from all across India audition to be a part of this prestigious life-changing event in large numbers. Lasses from all walks of life step out from their comfort zones to challenge their limits and live the life of their dreams.

Conceptualized by Barkha Nangia, Director – Glamour Gurgaon, the pageant is the epitome of womanhood in the modern world. To showcase the beauty and talent of these charismatic ladies, Mrs India – Pride of Nation 2021 also strives to empower them by transforming them into stronger individuals who are aware of their credentials. Many previous contestants from the pageant have been great contributors to the welfare of society while also working in the fashion and entertainment Industry. To guide women, to lead a healthy life, the pageant aims at the mental and physical wellness of the women. Mrs Nangia made sure to attach a cause to the pageant to spread awareness about self-care and hence started the Breast cancer awareness campaign. She strongly believes that women supporting women is the best way for true upliftment and empowerment.

Glamour Gurgaon has organized several beauty pageants so far and provided a platform for various women to live their dreams. Some of the previous winners of the pageants like Dr Rajbir Randhawa are currently seen on the entertainment circuit. She was recently seen on the ALTBalaji web series – Who’s your Daddy part 2. She was even a part of Street Dancer 3 directed by Remo D’souza starring Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor. Another winner of the past edition Sweta Sarangal is now a renowned name in Punjabi movies- She recently did a Punjabi movie ‘Main V/S Tu’ that was aired on OTT- Chaupal TV. Besides this, she was also featured in a digital ad for PNB MetLife. During the Covid 19 pandemic, she spread awareness of COVID 19 measures through a campaign in Delhi. Another renowned name in the circuit- Namrata Senani, winner of one of the coveted pageants by Glamour Gurgaon realised her dreams. She has done various ads for brands like Glen India, Parachute Advanced Ayurvedic, LG Microwave, Zandu Balm. Print ads for LIC, Oxyveda Herbal Shampoo, Haritham and many more. Glamour Gurgaon has paved the way for many such individuals through this pageants’ platform.

These pageants are organized on a grand scale with contestants being groomed in-depth with training under image consultants, make-up artists, photoshoots, renowned fashion designers, and celebrities on the jury panel. Experts from various streams enlighten women on being independent and confident in whatever they pursue. All this goes into preparing to discover that one individual who deserves to be crowned as Mrs India – Pride of Nation. With over 30 prestigious sponsors, to name a few- Bloom IVF, Tops, India TV, Olaplex etc, the pageant has many patrons who support the cause of women empowerment.

Talking about adding one more feather to a successful edition of the pageant to her cap, Barkha Nangia – Director, Glamour Gurgaon says, “Mrs India Pride Of Nation 2021 is a step towards acknowledging a married woman’s contribution to her family & society and at the same time keeping herself in shape and good health. Through this platform, we also empower these women by imparting knowledge about various health and wellness issues. This title is not just about beauty & talent, she is a woman of substance with style, wisdom, passion and intelligence. All the contestants not only take care of themselves but also show active support in helping lesser-blessed women rise in life.”

Mrs Nangia aims to bring a change in society by providing women with an opportunity irrespective of their age and background. She strongly believes that every woman is special and able to lead a progressive and meaningful life. It's all about making her realize her potential and motivating her to put her skills to the best use. And that’s what Mrs India Pride of Nation aims at.



