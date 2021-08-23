Social Activist Gursimar Singh Bindra eradicates the nation's problems

Gursimar Singh Bindra belongs to a family of brave freedom fighters and patriots. Just like his ancestors, grandparents, and relatives, Gursimar Singh has committed his life to the service of the country.

Gursimar's journey began from the time when his impeccable skills at cricket were recognized and he was asked to represent Bhopal and Madhya Pradesh many times. Later on, he found his own firm and started out as a professional real estate manager and advisor in Delhi. It was during this time that Gursimar Singh Bindra thought about pursuing the direction of selflessness and social service, just like his ancestors. Thanks to his family, the inclination towards social work was always there but now a clear path was visible to him.

As a young social activist and youth leader, Gursimar Singh Bindra made numerous efforts in the direction of organizing national integration camps in the country by the name of Rajiv Gandhi National Integration Camps. His consistent diligence was commended by national top leaders like Smt. Sonia Gandhi, Lt. Sh. Arjun Singh (ex Human Resource Development Minister), and Smt. Ambika Soni.

Additionally, Gursimar Singh Bindra was also engaged in organizing and establishing various health camps and rehabilitation centers in the country. Expert doctors and physicians were employed and they diagnosed and treated people from towns, slums, and remote villages. Gursimar Singh Bindra's purpose behind these health camps was to make quality health services more available and accessible to people who are generally less connected to healthcare.

Gursimar Singh has been incessantly and actively raising his voice in a coordinated and nonviolent way on the present issues of unemployment, underemployment, Farm Laws, Goods and Services Tax and women safety and security that the country is battling with. He is also in touch with numerous people affected by these problems and he regularly makes it a point to make their voices and demands heard and addressed by the higher authorities in the Government.

Gursimar Singh Bindra has emerged as a brilliant social activist and social worker who continues to selflessly serve the country and resolve social issues in society.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.