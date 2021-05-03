Social activist Sitaram Poswal donates 11 lakh amid medical supply shortage

The second wave of the pandemic has burdened the country's health infrastructure. People across the country are jostling over vaccines and oxygen cylinders. And it seems there is no end to the race.

Thankfully various social activists, civil societies, and philanthropists like Mr. Sitaram Poswal have emerged as the savior in these bleak times. They are working relentlessly to make Rajasthan free of Covid. He can also be seen spreading awareness regarding social norms, Covid-19 guidelines, and vaccination drives through all his social channels.

For the good cause, social activist Mr. Sitaram Poswal, the dounder of PG Foundation, donated a sum of INR 11 lakh to the Rajasthan government. As stated by him, “There are numerous people out there craving for oxygen cylinders or injections for their relative’s life. If we won’t work upon it on the very individual level, then who else will?”

Moreover, as the Rajasthan government is keenly interested in building a state unidentified by the pandemic, philanthropist Mr. Poswal is urging each and everyone to get vaccinated as soon as they can.

“I believe, only some individuals can’t carry the gravity of the situation. We all have to align ourselves to subdue further proliferation by keeping ourselves safe and sound.” He further stated.

The conditions in Rajasthan are deteriorating due to Covid-19. The active cases among Rajasthan have crossed a tally of 1.5 lakh and it is expected to rise in the upcoming weeks before it descends significantly.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in the creation of this content.