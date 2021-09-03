Social Activist Vikkash Ahir from Surat pledges to help the underprivileged

As Covid hit the world, there was all chaos around us. With lockdown being imposed, things were in turmoil as people lost their jobs, industries were shut down and laborers were forced to migrate to their hometowns. What’s heartbreaking was to see people losing their near and dear ones due to the scarcity of beds and oxygen supplies in the hospitals across the country. People hardly had any money for feeding their families and there were also reports of people dying due to unavailability of ration.

Never was there ever a time for everyone to come together under an umbrella and serve humanity for a noble cause and thankfully a lot of individuals, NGOs, and civil societies did come forward to help people in their limited capacities. One such individual who has done tremendous work for society during these terrible times is Vikkash Ahir.

Vikkash who identifies himself as a proud Indian believes that by serving the people, he is serving the nation. Believing in the power of education, the social activist has pledged to donate more than 1100 School Kits to underprivileged students who live in slums and don't have access to a lot of resources. He motivates and encourages poor students in his city to take up education and get themselves enrolled in government-run schools.

Vikkash Ahir, a young social activist who hails from Surat has also been applauded for his phenomenal work during the pandemic, especially during the second wave. Vikkash was seen on the ground tirelessly working for the people day and night. He made sure people didn’t suffer and provided them with arranging free ration kits and life-saving drugs. The young guy also visited the remotest parts of the cities and even went into slum areas with an aim to provide them with free masks and sanitizers to the poor and underprivileged people.

Vikash Ahir was student Leader of MTB Arts College, Surat. Also He became GS ( General Secetary ) of College. Currently He is President of Hindu Yuva Vahini Gujarat. Hindu Yuva vahini is Social Welfare Organization, Founded by Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath.

Apart from the work done during the pandemic, Vikkash is also a full-time social activist and has been involved in various social works. He is also the State President of the social welfare outfit ‘Hindu Yuva Vahini’. The organization looks after the welfare of the community and raises its issues on a state level. Vikkash has been associated with a number of organizations as he believes these provide him the platform to work for the development and upliftment of the people. He is also the city coordinator of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, the student wing of the world’s largest political party.

Vikkash, who did his graduation from MTB Arts College has been actively involved in a lot of social works since his college days and talking about his passion to selflessly serve the people, speaks “It was during my college days since I first got a chance to see difficulties faced by the students and common people and this is what drove me towards activism. Through my activism, I get the opportunity to raise pertinent issues related to the development of the people. I don’t seek anything for myself as I have dedicated my life to serve society.”

He has often been applauded by people for raising their issues through his activism and for selflessly serving humanity in his limited capacity. Vikkash Ahir is the man this country needs and he should be the inspiration for many youngsters out there.

