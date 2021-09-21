Social Impact Firm SILVERSEVEN Leads a Global Movement

The SILVERSEVEN® group of companies is at the forefront of a disruptive change in mindsets and leadership, committed to advancing diversity, equality, and inclusion in business, society, and within the firm. Working as one global team to create a collaborative international environment where new viewpoints are encountered, Cultural Inclusion and diversity are vital at SILVERSEVEN, alongside encountering different perspectives to help our firm, our clients and our people achieve extraordinary, enduring results. Operating in India, UK, USA, Singapore and expansion planned within further countries in the coming months. The company is a global social impact firm working on projects that create positive change that matters.

The SILVERSEVEN® movement is aimed at contributing to a more inclusive economy, where businesses seek to maximise their social impact together with their economic performance. Rapid changes in economies and consumer behaviour leave many companies in need of change but don’t have the necessary experience or knowledge in this. The firm sets an example for such companies to create a culture of innovation inside and renew the business approach. In addition, the movement seeks to create betterment in society by tackling social evils and challenges.

It’s about building and empowering teams, aspiring individuals to come on a journey, where more can be achieved through this mindset. Inspiring and uplifting people and giving smaller voices that want change a chance to be heard to larger multinational firms to rethink their practices. Contributing towards all 17 of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, the global firm pursues to promote social entrepreneurship, gender equality, eradication of corruption, promotion of women’s rights and universal education opportunity, to name a few via its various ventures and projects.

The Spiritually Led Firm

The firm is spiritually led by the teachings and has incorporated the spiritual knowledge of social reformer Jagatguru Rampal Ji Maharaj from India. His intent is not to disrespect the respectable deities or a particular religion; instead, the only motive is to spread the most imperative message of true worship throughout the world by enlightening souls through the spiritual secrets hidden in their Holy books, which present Saints and Gurus were not able to decipher, showing the path to attain salvation. Preaching’s of Satguru Rampal Ji Maharaj are based on the Holy Scriptures of all religions. Tackling social evils such as corruption, substance abuse, theft, female genocide, discrimination, and dowry, to name a few.

“Having taken initiation and being a disciple of Jagatguru Rampal Ji Maharaj, he is a mentor of ours that is leading societal change and reform by providing scripture-based knowledge from all religions to facilitate this change. We gain inspiration from him and design projects to support the revered saint’s fight for social reform. We recommend reading Way of Living, published by Satlok Ashram.

SILVERSEVEN® is a magnified voice of ours, where all business propositions and practices align to create positive change by contributing towards ending corruption, racism, bribery, to name just a few in political and societal circumstances.” Said Devansh Sood, founder of SILVERSEVEN®.

Let’s Rebuild

Let’s rebuild and transition the post-pandemic economy to a sustainable oriented one. Some firms know they are not sustainable; we believe they have an expiration date. A short-term outlook rather than a longer sustainable one. A pandemic struck economy is in desperate need of change. Previous business methods cannot be fully utilized as before. There is a window of opportunity where change and sustainable approaches can be implemented into the core of every business as the economy rebuilds. We’re in the midst of another overhaul, in which considerations of impact pervade all the decision making of firms. Instead of asking “how can we turn a profit?” or “how can we minimize our impact?” managers will see those as two sides of the same coin. There is opportunity for change, the time is now.

Project Humanity

SILVERSEVEN® is tackling social issues such as illiteracy, gender equality, corruption, the introduction of society benefiting infrastructure, racial, social equity and boosting entrepreneurship. Project Humanity seeks to create a positive social impact in multiple countries and is multifaceted, tackling urgent challenges. Starting various campaigns that target each issue with a collaborative approach. Change requires more than one hand; it’s a collective effort.

The Tour

SILVERSEVEN® The Tour in collaboration with Histare, the world’s first of its kind, impactful events, exhibitions and conventions hosted worldwide. Speakers from all walks of life and disciplines delivering a breath-taking experience towards transcending the self and society into a brighter future. Working with creative firm, Histare to host events around the globe that provide aspiring entrepreneurs, start-ups and organisations a platform to gain inspiration, build and align their ventures with contributing towards the global goals. Alongside featuring cultural programmes and initiatives that encompass spirituality, artistry, and innovation. A treat for innovative and creative minds, a place where societal change is encountered.

Social Impact Consulting

SILVERSEVEN® works to align client’s firms in the public, private, and social sectors worldwide to drive transformative social impact by working with them to become a catalytic force to solve some of our most significant societal challenges. Alongside working with aspiring entrepreneurs to start their own ventures that innovate.

SILVERSEVEN® aims to create a positive impact in societies using its business propositions and campaigns worldwide.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.