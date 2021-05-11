Social media is asset for businesses: Riddhi Chhabria Asrani, All Stars Digital

Digital Marketing has played a remarkable role in the success of businesses, but never more so than during the last 12 months. In the age of the coronavirus pandemic, the imposition of lockdowns sporadically across the world has forced brick-and-mortar businesses to close, leaving them with the internet as the only viable option to continue operations.

Today, more than ever in history, Social Media Platforms have become the main source of information – surpassing the print, and other digital media platforms. Businesses, of all sorts, have embarked on their digital marketing journey with a display of products through websites, social media platforms, etc and connecting with the audience through their online presence. Today, more than 90% of businesses recognize digital marketing as an effective medium for scaling up their revenues.

‘Social Media is an asset for businesses to scale up revenues and bring brand awareness,’ says Riddhi Chhabria Asrani, CEO & Founder of All Stars Digital – A Digital Marketing and Brand Scaling agency in Mumbai. ‘This is the age of digital marketing, ignoring social media is like ignoring a vast portion of target customers,’ she says.

Here’s an excerpt of the conversation we had with this bright and emerging Woman Entrepreneur and Digital Marketeer- Riddhi Chhabria Asrani, on how people can use social media as an asset for their businesses, especially during the lockdown!

What has your journey been like as a Digital Marketeer?

After completing engineering, Riddhi had to figure out what she is going to do and what line to choose – the typical Indian student thing. ‘I thought of trying marketing. I got an internship at Viacom18 where I was on a Brand Management team and went on shoots, understood a lot about the designing process, graphics, how to run Facebook ads, and more. It was interesting, intriguing, and very different from the circuits, codes, and programming I had been doing all my life’ says Riddhi.

Having got a chance of studying at NYU, Riddhi did a lot of internships and even got a full-time job in New York. ‘Honestly, by god’s grace, it wasn’t that tough because they were hiring hard-working people and I got to learn so much in just 3 years’ says Riddhi. ‘Within 3 years, I learned digital marketing, in-search, Social Media Marketing, etc., and tapped into as much as I could grasp during that time. And when I came back to India, I knew I was already a few steps ahead of the Digital Marketing scene here’ she explains.

‘Having already worked for other people for years now, my parents Mr. Nagesh Chhabria and Mrs. Nisha Chhabria suggested I start my own agency. And the difficulty kind of started there because, in India, people still think of marketing as shooting pamphlets, or going door-to-door’ says Riddhi. ‘The main problem was explaining to them what digital marketing is, instead of explaining to them why they need digital marketing. But ya, with time, constant efforts, constantly explaining people -- it happened’ she says.

How have the dynamics of social media changed during the pandemic?

‘Before pandemic, we had to go to the brands and approach them to do Social Media Marketing, and they rejected the idea that they had an offline store where people could just drop by. Why would they need Social Media Marketing? And I would say, you need it because you can have another portal for sales’ says Riddhi. ‘Businesses can scrape off the geographical barriers and connect with an audience around the world with digital media as compared to selling their products to just their community or city. But they weren’t okay with it' she says.

‘With the pandemic going on, people shifted from going out and in-store purchases to more online transactions, online shopping, and online news. Today, the businesses are trying to tap into this shift and get people to come to their website for purchases’ says Riddhi. ‘I don’t know why it took a pandemic for people to realize that social media can help them drive sales’ she exclaims.

How important can social media be to any business today?

‘On Social Media, you create content and put it across Facebook, Instagram, Linkedin, Twitter, Pinterest Youtube, etc. Now, this content can be personal, or brand-related, informative or quirky, sales driven, or just about creating awareness. The fact is that in traditional marketing mediums, one has to have different platforms for different forms of content – separate TV Ads, newsletters, Press Releases, etc. whereas on digital you can have it all in just one platform’ says Riddhi.

‘Today if a brand that has 10K followers, it is about having a loyal audience of 10K people who are constantly reading your content, tapping onto it, and making you reach thousands more. You have the power to reach millions of people in just a few clicks’ says Riddhi.

‘A lot of people ask me why they should go for Social Media Marketing and I tell them – Because you can track! You can check on the number of people who viewed your content, clicked on it, and expressed interest and that too across demographics like age, geography, gender, purchasing power, interests, and more’ says Riddhi. ‘In traditional marketing, you know how many people purchase the newspaper, or watch TV, but you don’t know how many people are actually acting on it. You know the number of times the ad was placed or the TRP rating of the show, but do you know the exact number of people who are watching it? On Social Media you do!’ she explains.

‘With Social Media Marketing Businesses today can spend wisely on marketing, eradicate the geographical barriers while looking at the response on their ads at the same time’ says Riddhi.

We all saw a digital rise coming with the pandemic, do you think it is benefiting all businesses?

As I said earlier, during the pandemic there was no newspaper coming to my house for over 4 months, TV shows were paused, and information became a key to survival. Since people were not going out, a lot of people had lost businesses. But that time Digital Marketing and Social Media Marketing saw a rise because people might reduce watching TV/radio but their consumption of news & entertainment on phone increased so much’ says Riddhi. ‘Ever since the pandemic, from shopping online to entertainment, playing games, connecting with friends, stalking people – everything is happening on your phone' she explains.

‘Social Media has become a medium of expressing feelings, connecting with the masses, sharing information, and building up relationships too. Twitter, for example, has become a great Customer Relationship Management tool where anyone can connect with the brand directly to complain of service or address grievances. Including me, if I am unhappy with an airline service or a FedEx delivery – I will tweet about it! Not just that! One of the most beautiful things that I came across during the second wave of the pandemic was people at large are using social media as an asset to help society. Brands, businesses, influencers everyone is coming together to support each other in this hour of need and arrange oxygen cylinders, medicines, etc for the needy. Any brand adapting to it understands that if they aren't generating sales, they are creating goodwill that will come back later' she explains.

‘In this time of real-world lockdown, Digital Marketing has benefited businesses a lot. The brands who had digitized before the pandemic have benefitted more than the ones who started during the lockdown, who in turn have benefited more than brands who are still considering whether they should digitize or not’ says Riddhi.

In India, most companies only put a small part of their marketing expense into Digital Marketing - Do you see that changing?

‘Yes some companies do that and I see that changing!’ says Riddhi. ‘In countries like Europe and America, digital marketing spends are far more than traditional marketing spends, and India is still getting to know digital marketing. Our Digital viewership has increased, online shopping has gathered momentum, and Video Content has been on a rise. India is still understanding what Social Media is and what are the perks of Digital Marketing’ she says.

‘Honestly, I have had so many brands who don’t care about awareness, they only focus on leads, CPCs, signups, etc and it feels right because awareness doesn’t feed them, sales do’ says Riddhi. ‘But people are going to increase their Digital Marketing budget when they experiment and realize that even spending 1000 rupees can help them get ROI of 5000 rupees and that they can hop on the bandwagon to get this benefit multiple times. Eventually, the spends will increase because the returns are high’ She explains. ‘I think the pandemic has already given digital spending a big push in comparison to what one might have thought it would have been in the past year’ says Riddhi.

A lot of businesses think that SMM is a cost-friendly alternative to real-world marketing, is it true?

‘Did you ever think that you could put 500 rupees and show about 1000 people your content – be it a video or picture? Today if you use SM, and the content is good, organically you have a chance of reaching millions of people. And Instagram reel is a perfect example of that’ says Riddhi. ‘People with double-digit followers i.e. 25-50 followers manage to get genuine/organic views on reels in thousands and probably six-figures because the content is powerful’ she explains.

‘Today, If you want to put up an ad on TV, you will have to spend a 5-figure amount, with little knowledge on how it will impact your sales. But with Social Media you can choose what you spend, target the audience according to filters of age, geography, purchasing power, interests, profession, or even the phone they use’ says Riddhi. ‘From micro to macro targeting, anything is possible on Digital Media with a budget and it is one of the reasons why a lot of businesses have opted for it in the first place’ she explains.

What do you think is the future?

‘This is something that I was asked a few years back too, and the answer remains the same – Content! Relatable content is our future!’ says Riddhi. ‘ As we progress, we are entering a time where people wouldn’t want to sit through a long video or read newspapers to know about something, they would want it quick, and understandable. Brief content, visual content, and understandable content is the future’ she says.

‘People also need to start understanding the importance of videos and VR content, where one should be able to feel the product or service before purchasing it’ says Riddhi. ‘I think the future of our country is already the present of many other countries. There are so many things that India is still adapting to which have already been a hit across the globe. The need is for people to start experimenting with new technologies and give people new experiences’ she explains.

As a Digital Marketer hailing from Mumbai, Riddhi believes that Social Media indeed acts as an asset for businesses to up-level their marketing game. From reaching out to people across nooks and corners of the country and tapping into sales, to uniting with people to serve the society and creating awareness – there are perks that businesses can unfold in the digital world. And, brands/businesses who are missing out on it are indeed missing out on a great opportunity!

Although Digital Marketing can target people, your content has to be relatable to make an impact in the end. You also need a Digital Marketing Agency or Strategist to guide you on the quality of content, graphics, brand image, etc because the quality of targeting is important for converting leads into sales and only a professional can help you create an impact online.

