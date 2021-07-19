Social media star Malvika Gupta shares secret to become a successful influencer

We are living in an era where a person’s popularity is not limited to the field of entertainment or sports. Like celebrities, social media influencers have become stars; thanks to the welcoming change of the internet. Once upon a time, social media was used merely to network with people, but now it is a source of earning fortunes. One such popular internet star is Malvika Gupta who has eventually built her presence as a high-end influencer.

The content that she creates is all about different categories including beauty, fashion and travel. The opulent influencer has undeniably earned a place for herself as the most prominent name on the internet. With a family of more than 250K followers on Instagram, Malvika Gupta has always focused on creating authentic content for the audience. “Before creating the content, it is important to get knowledge and understand the target audience for whom the content is being created. For instance, I can’t create content on real estate if I don’t have in-depth knowledge about it”, says Malvika.

Being a journalism student, Malvika Gupta holds a master’s degree in advertising. Having worked with a popular online portal for almost three months, the influencer realised the calling to establish something of her own. That’s how her blog ‘Styleonwings’ was born, and it has now become an identity of the influencer. Started on a small scale, Malvika Gupta in her career of more than seven years has collaborated with brands like Swarovski, L’Oreal, Adidas, Maybelline and various other international names.

Moreover, in this cut-throat competitive world, Malvika Gupta has time and again learnt new things to stay relevant. She further said, “A few years ago nobody knew that the concept of reels would even exist. Being in this profession, I have always welcomed new learnings, and that has genuinely helped me in gaining tremendous recognition.” With a perfect blend of trends and innovations, Malvika Gupta has been focusing on quality content that has helped her reach newer heights in her career.

