Social Worker Kushal Gupta's compassion to help others is inspiring

When people in Delhi talk about humanity and compassion, many always make a point to mention Kushal Gupta. With his social work for the past two decades, he has changed many lives and helped many souls who cannot afford food, clothing, and other basic needs for themselves.

When Gupta was 19, he started doing social work. The more he helped people, the more he felt encouraged to keep going on no matter what day, week, season or year it is. From starting solo to now having a team and being associated with several NGOs, the Delhite has inspired many people to participate in his humanitarian work. About how many teams and organisations he works with to help the needy, he shares, "I have different teams who are working with me - NGOs, political, social workers, religious social workers, and sports personalities."

Along with the thousands of smiles he put on people's faces, some appreciation from others also encouraged him never to stop doing the good work. So far, he has provided help to humans belonging to different sectors, during various occasions and festivals, or even when youths need help in their sports career. He is ready to help the needy under any circumstances.

Social Gupta believes that from 2020, we have seen what a big change helping each other can make. He wants more and more individuals (especially youth) to step out and do social work. He also has a message for today's generation, "I would like to encourage the youth that if they are privileged enough to make a change in someone’s life, they should. Even if they can make a change in one person's life, it will be enough, and I’m sure the joy they will feel after that will be unexplainable. Youth is the future of the nation. The nation will progress when they too possess the quality of kindness and humanity."

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist was involved in the creation of this content.

