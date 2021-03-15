Social worker & politician Sachin Shinde emphasizes the need for yoga

Yoga has been an integral part of India’s health sciences. Its impactful results have indeed changed the mindset of many people across the country. Promoting wellness and the overall development of the human body has seen people making yoga a part of their lifestyle. Sachin Shinde, an entrepreneur and a social worker through his work has brought significant change in people’s lives, thanks to the addition of yoga in their daily lives.

Through this mind-body intervention practice, it has reached a wider audience not just in India but across borders. Mr Shinde who has always been there to promote the good for society has time and again put his focus on the benefits of yoga. “Consistent practice of yoga will bring magical results in people’s life. With experience and conviction, I can say that it boosts the health on physical, mental, emotional and spiritual levels”, stated Sachin.

Reminiscing one of the fondest memories of yoga, Sachin Shinde spoke about the yoga session he organized on International Yoga Day last year. His team had organized a one-day yoga camp for people of all age-groups in Mumbai’s Mahim area. With many prominent dignitaries in attendance, the yoga event was one major success conducted under the guidance of experts and certified yoga instructors.

In a time of six months, Sachin Shinde has managed to bring out the best in the people by promoting yoga in the best possible way. “The yoga camp was one memorable event, and I believe such camps should be done often to boost the confidence of the people to achieve excellence towards the overall development of wellbeing”, added Shinde.

Besides organizing such health camps, the social worker and politician has taken charge of initiating several distribution drives and charities. Children encouragement programs, women empowerment, clean water project are a few causes where he has contributed his best towards the betterment of the country. Well, organizing a yoga camp became one more addition to promoting wellness as he urges everyone to live a healthy life for a better tomorrow.

