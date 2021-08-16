Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sohrab Khandelwal's film enters prestigious BAFTA
Sohrab Khandelwal's film enters prestigious BAFTA

Sohrab Khandelwal , the storyteller started off as a stage actor at the age of 10, studied in 16 different schools, became an engineer, did theatre and moved to Mumbai to pursue his dreams.
By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON AUG 16, 2021 08:00 PM IST
Que Sera Sera is about Kabir the poet and Lucia the ballerina are two strangers meeting on their last day in Mumbai. They seek comfort in each other's company as they explore the city together. “I'm a Storyteller. I have always loved to tell stories. They help me to connect with many people and communicate to them my innermost thoughts and feelings. And in the process if it ends up adding value to their lives then that is a bonus,” says Sohrab whose film beat a 1000 other films at the Carmarthen Bay Film Festival in Wales to win the first prize and directly enter BAFTA. It can be recalled that Fusion Film festival where there were 6000 entries – Que Sera Sera had achieved a similar feat.

Sohrab also worked as an assistant director and acted in it his first film Prithipal Singh which won best narrative at the TIFF.

Sohrab who had an extended cameo in the film Sardar And Grandson with Arjun Kapoor for the Nikhil Advani production says that Arjun was quite earnest at his work. “He was a lot of fun and quite welcoming off camera. But the moment the camera was switched on – he transformed into the character,” says Khandelwal.

Sohrab’s great grandfather (maternal) is the former president of India Giani Zail Singh.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.

