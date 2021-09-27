Some top-listed smartphones you can buy under 20k

In early 2010 when smartphones were introduced, we were in an era of Qwerty keypads smartphones. It was worth keeping but were not so good with the other smart-casual works like touch and felt and intelligent operations like g.p.s. and web browsing. But now, the market has evolved so rapidly and vastly that every smartphone manufacturer is providing something new to this generation and trying to compete in the market and provide their best technology at a very competitive price. So buzinessbytes is also shortlisted some good and optimised smartphones under the 20k price bracket below.

Infinix Note 10 Pro: However, this is a new brand in the market that still wants to provide the best value for money in their respective segments. This phone is also the best value for money option in this list as a whole package deal. It Gives, Helio G95 processing unit with 6GB ram+ 128GB ROM storage, 6.95 FHD IPS 90Hz display with 64mp rear +16mp selfie camera & 5000mAH 33-watt fast charging supported battery.

Poco X3: Redmi launched the Poco series three years ago, and it was a big hit. This is his successor. If you need a high-performance smartphone, this is for you, the segment best. It provides Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 with 6GB ram+ 128GB ROM storage with 6.67 FHD 120Hz gaming IPS display, 48mp rear +20mp front-facing camera with a 5160 mAH 33-watt fast charging supported battery.

Qiao z3 5g: Iqoo is an incorporated brand of Realme, and if your trend is mobile photography, this one is for your cause recording consumes energy, and for recharging, you need an excellent charging capable smartphone with a well-optimised processor like Qualcomm 768G with a battery size of 4400mAH with a fastest in this list charging speed with 55-watt dash charger. 6GB ram+ 128GB ram, 64Mp segment-best camera and 16mp selfie camera with a 6.5 FHD 120Hz display.

realme 8s 5g: realme provides very good smartphones at a very good cost. They also came with this smartphone with a new but top processing unit like Dimensity 8105g. This processor is specially made to compete with Snapdragon860 and this phone to compete with Poco x3. This phone provides 6.67 FHD IPS 90Hz display with 6GB ram+ 128GB ram and a crisp 64mp rear and 16mp rear camera with a massive 5000mAH 33 watts fast charging the supportive battery.

Redmi Note 10 Pro: If you are into video editing and roam around everywhere while editing your videos, this one's for you. Redmi Note 10 Pro gives a 6.67 FHD 120Hz Super crisp Amo-led display with a very optimised CPU like Snapdragon 732G and battery size of 5020mAH 33 watts fast chargeable battery, 6GB ram+128GB ROM.

Moto G60: Motorola was one of the first brands which brought trust factor in the phone market, and it started as an American brand right now. It comes under Lenovo. This phone provides the best in class hulky battery capacity of 6000mAH battery with a fast chargeable 20-watt adapter, with a very optimised CPU like Snapdragon 732G, 6.78 FHD 120Hz display with the best in range camera of 108mp+32mp front-facing camera, which provides you with the best experience of wide range photography and especially canvas photography.

Disclaimer: This content is distributed by Swatcat Communications. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.