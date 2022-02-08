Someshwar Mahadevan’s USA Cube Productions house to promote Rajasthani artists

He's in pursuit of promoting authentic Rajasthani talent and artists who don't have the resources to get their work seen on reality shows or in Bollywood. Meet actor and singer Someshwar Mahadevan a.k.a singer Sam, who has launched a production house ‘USA Cube Productions’ in Jaipur to promote the real talents from Rajasthan.

Mahadevan has so far promoted over 40 artists with diverse abilities and achievements on his USA Cube Productions YouTube channel, allowing them to appear on reality shows and in Bollywood.

Mahadevan, who is hailing from Jaipur in Rajasthan, shot to fame when he was among the top four finalists of the Indian Idol-6. Mahadevan is settled in Mumbai and has a multi-faceted personality with the talent of singing, acting, and composing music.

"I am on a mission to showcase the brilliant performers from Rajasthan on reality programmes and in Bollywood," Mahadevan stated. This sparked my desire to open my own production company in Jaipur. The videos of Rajasthan's talented performers are posted on our YouTube page to provide them with a large exposure."

Recently, Mahadevan launched two songs on the USA Cube’s YouTube channel titled ‘Ye Teri Sarzameen’, a patriotic song on Olympic medalist winners of 2021 and the martyrs of the armed forces. The other song was a Rap song ‘let’s do it make it happen’. Both the songs have over three lakh viewers and 2,500 subscribers.

He (Mahadevan) has won many awards including UTH Icon ‘Voice of Maharashtra-2012’ organised by Marathi newspaper Lokmat and Tata Uninor, awarded Youth Icon by an NGO in 2013.

About 20 artists from Jaipur were casted in the Zed Plus movie Padmashri by Chandraprakash Dwivedi by Mahadevan, in which he was in the role of a reporter. Mahadevan was the production manager and actor in the serial ‘Ek Prem Katha’ aired on Zee Marudhara Rajasthan.

Mahadevan has 10 long years of theatre experience under the mentorship of an NSDian actor and director, Jairoop Jeevan at Rangarang Nat Sansthan Acting Institute. He acted in a Bollywood movie Jai Maa Shakambari directed by Jairoop Jeevan. His upcoming songs include Padharo Mhaare Des remake and Tu Bas Tu Hi Tu Hai.

"I believe that aspirations do not come true by accident; they require sweat, perseverance, and hard effort." Mahadevan stated, "I have gone this far because of my parents' blessings."

