Home / Brand Post / Sonu Sharma: From direct selling industry to becoming a consultant & author
brand post

Sonu Sharma: From direct selling industry to becoming a consultant & author

He has more than 5 million followers on Facebook apart from having one billion viewership on other social media platforms.
By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 06:24 PM IST
Sonu Sharma

Sonu Sharma is a young and dynamic entrepreneur, business consultant and author based in Faridabad, Haryana. He is innovative and hardworking when it comes to his domain of direct selling. Ever since his young age, he was inclined towards selling ideas before his target audience. He started working young in direct selling and worked with different groups to finally enter with his own venture targeting the NCR area. Taking lessons from his favorite book - Geeta, he progressed a lot in his industry.

Soon he started sharing his experience by conducting seminars and open sessions all over India and abroad. With good speaking skills and innovation in his work, he managed to embark upon with his social media pages and then even uploaded a number of videos on different subjects like direct selling and many more. Besides, he is also into training and has conducted successful seminars and training workshops for different brands all across the country. He wants to inspire everyone and want to empower people all across the world.

As far as his presence on social media is concerned, he has around 6.5 Million Subscribers on YouTube and they get a wide range of sessions. He has more than 5 illion followers on Facebook apart from having one billion viewership on other social media platforms. Thousands of people have benefited a lot from his dynamic workshops in the recent past. Being a natural speaker, he has emerged as a life coach, and inspirational speaker. As far as rewards and recognition is concerned he has been conferred with awards like Atal Samman 2020.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Nayan Kambli’s Money2Me envisions becoming a leading gold loan company

Social worker & politician Sachin Shinde emphasizes the need for yoga

Naughty World memes are bringing smiles to 10 million faces

Hanisha Sharma explains how women must celebrate women's day in the true sense

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Mamata Banerjee
Roohi movie review
Covid-19 cases in India
MS Dhoni
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP