Sonu Sharma: From direct selling industry to becoming a consultant & author
Sonu Sharma is a young and dynamic entrepreneur, business consultant and author based in Faridabad, Haryana. He is innovative and hardworking when it comes to his domain of direct selling. Ever since his young age, he was inclined towards selling ideas before his target audience. He started working young in direct selling and worked with different groups to finally enter with his own venture targeting the NCR area. Taking lessons from his favorite book - Geeta, he progressed a lot in his industry.
Soon he started sharing his experience by conducting seminars and open sessions all over India and abroad. With good speaking skills and innovation in his work, he managed to embark upon with his social media pages and then even uploaded a number of videos on different subjects like direct selling and many more. Besides, he is also into training and has conducted successful seminars and training workshops for different brands all across the country. He wants to inspire everyone and want to empower people all across the world.
As far as his presence on social media is concerned, he has around 6.5 Million Subscribers on YouTube and they get a wide range of sessions. He has more than 5 illion followers on Facebook apart from having one billion viewership on other social media platforms. Thousands of people have benefited a lot from his dynamic workshops in the recent past. Being a natural speaker, he has emerged as a life coach, and inspirational speaker. As far as rewards and recognition is concerned he has been conferred with awards like Atal Samman 2020.
Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.
