Sonu Sood Backs Post K-12 Mentoring Startup Intercell, becomes Co-Founder

Sonu Sood, Actor-Philanthropist-Humanitarian
Published on Nov 10, 2021 11:07 AM IST
By HT Brand Studio

New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India

- Sonu Sood and Intercell to establish the category of post K-12 mentoring to empower youth in their careers.

- Their strategic alliance focuses on providing the youth with a one-stop solution for career advancements through a SaaS and AI-Based Mentoring Solution.

Youth icon Sonu Sood and Post K-12 Mentoring startup Intercell have announced a strategic alliance to assist the youth by providing seamless and affordable career mentoring services through technology solutions. The collaboration aims to provide career advice and direction to new Graduates and Young Professionals through mentoring by leading industry professionals across the world.

Post pandemic, there is a growing need to guide and assist career aspirants, especially in challenging times, amidst the plethora of opportunities available to them. Intercell solves the problem of finding the right mentors to guide students and professionals.

Arunabh Varma, Founder and CEO Intercell, remarked, “We are extremely excited to partner with Sonu Sood to establish the category of Mentoring in India. He is a Youth Icon with a massive following and will help Intercell to position itself in both the B2C and B2B category. We aim to provide seamless Mentoring services to Graduates and Young Professionals. To uncover the secret of a successful career, our network of Global Mentors come to the aid of innumerable students and professionals across the globe.”

Commenting on this partnership, Sonu Sood said, “It is very important to help Graduates and Young professionals succeed in their careers. With the help of technology now we will bring the best Mentors from the world to give Career Mentoring to our youth in India.”

About Intercell

Intercell Technologies Pvt Ltd is a Gurgaon-based start-up, founded by Arunabh Varma. It is in the business of providing Virtual Career Mentoring Services to Students and Young Professionals. It has also partnered with Universities and Corporates to provide career mentoring services. It has Mentors from more than 30 countries around the globe with expertise in over 250 career fields and 5000+ Brands.

Media Contact Details

Disclaimer: This content is distributed by Business Wire India. No HT journalist is involved in the creation of this content.

