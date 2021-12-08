Spinner Wheel: Random choice decision maker

Everyone has to make decisions on a regular basis. The spinner wheel at spinnerwheel.com has been created to make random choice selections. Here we look at what makes it the preferred online tool for helping decide in all kinds of situations.

What is a Spinner Wheel?

A spinner wheel involves spinning a virtual wheel in order to make a decision. It provides a fair and equitable way to pick from a number of user-defined entries on a wheel to spin.

Read on to find out how it can be used for simple and complex scenarios as well as having multiple use cases.

Who Uses Spinner Wheel?

It goes without saying that some of us are just more decisive than others. That said, this spinner wheel can be used by all kinds of people in a professional and/or personal capacity. Let’s now expand on this.

Consider the classroom environment where a teacher must call on a student to answer a question that they have asked. Many hands are raised and there can be no teacher’s pet accusations!

This is a perfect time to use the wheel. All that needs to be done is to spin the wheel and let it do the deciding.

Let us also think about the actual question as well. Perhaps that could also be one of several questions that the teacher has in mind for the class that day. For this, two spinner wheels can be used. A little more on this later.

At least three times a day, all of us need to decide something of great importance: What to eat. This presents another potential opportunity for using the spinner wheel!

On a basic level, simple binary ‘yes or no’ decisions can clearly be helped along, too. These examples clearly apply to everyone.

The applications are there for a broad range of people in a variety of situations.

Configuring the Wheel

One of the decisive factors that gives spinnerwheel.com the edge over other online random selection tools is the control over the design of the wheels. It means the user can tailor their appearance and sound appropriately.

The Edit menu is the area that allows the entries on the wheel to be added, changed and removed. It’s done by simply typing (or pasting a list) into the text box area.

Users then click on the cog icon and alter the default appearance and sounds of each spinner wheel. A multitude of combinations are available, including ‘while spinning’ and ‘post-spin’ sounds (and sound effects). Furthermore, animation effects and wheel palette options can be tweaked along with the length of time to spin.

This is presented in a simple, intuitive and uncomplicated way.

Multiple Spinner Wheels

A single wheel is useful in a lot of situations (e.g. yes or no, pick a name to win a competition, decide on breakfast choice). In other scenarios, two wheels can often be better than one! Spinnerwheel.com is the only site that we have come across that offers such rich functionality as to offer multiple wheels.

Users can spin up to eight wheels, separately or simultaneously, opening up a whole new range of possibilities. Let’s explore a couple of examples.

Spinner Wheel for Mental Arithmetic

Create four wheels to spin in order to make a mental arithmetic classroom lesson tool. Wheel number 1 contains student names, and it is used for selecting who will answer the question.

Next, we can create a second wheel and add the numbers 4 to 9. This will be the first number of the mathematical equation.

A third wheel is then created with numbers that are to be multiplied with the first number (e.g. 3 to 11). A final spinner wheel is added for subtracting from the product of the previous two wheels.

The teacher can then ‘Spin all’ of the wheels and after a few seconds have selected the student to answer the question and the question itself.

Geography Quiz Spinner Wheel

Another example of a question maker is to create three wheels for a geography quiz.

Wheel 1 is populated with the names of the students, one of whom will be selected to answer the question.

Wheel 2 contains several questions pertaining to countries (e.g. capital city, population size, the flag of, etc)

Wheel 3 is populated with a list of countries that are being studied. When the wheel is spun, a random question is created and allocated.

Design

The look and feel of the page can be dramatically enhanced with the use of a background image. Spinnerwheel.com has partnered with the photography site Unsplash and allows users access to their huge database.

There are millions of stunning images to choose from that help give each wheel its own personality.

