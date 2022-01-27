Spiritual Healer Dr Karishma Shetty Bags Golden Glory Awards 2021

Founder of Psychic Temples and celebrity healer, Dr Karishma Shetty was conferred the ‘Most Trusted Spiritual Healer of the Year’ title at the Golden Glory Awards 2021, presented by Brands Impact. Having discovered her unique gifts at an early age, Shetty believes the path of spiritualism and healing can truly transform one’s life journey, just like it has for her and her many clients.

The renowned healer has mentored hundreds of students so far, imparting her well-treasured knowledge for the welfare of others.

Brands Impact executed the second edition of Golden Glory Awards after two years. These awards are meant to acknowledge and bring forward the extraordinary journeys of individuals, professionals & companies that are embarking upon the path of glory and success with their remarkable achievements.

Among the winners were several eminent personalities Sangeeta Bijlani (Timeless Beauty), Esha Deol Takhtani (Actor turned Producer), Divya Dutta (Best Actor in Lead Roles), Tanisha Mukherjee (Outstanding Debut on OTT), Mona Singh (Versatile Actor), Aditya Narayan (Most Loved Reality Show Host), Urvashi Dholakia (Iconic TV Actor), Sayani Gupta ( Best New Age Female Actor), Erica Fernandes (Style Diva), Shama Sikander (For Advocating Mental Health), Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan (Most Admired Offscreen Celebrity Couple), Adah Sharma (Most Loved Female Celebrity on Social Media), Rasika Duggal (Most Loved Female Lead Actor on OTT Platform), Sarah Jane Dias (Most Stylish Glamour Icon), Mukesh Rishi (Most Versatile Actor in Supporting Roles), Anubhav Singh Bassi (Youth Icon) and Malvika Raaj & Sonaakshi Raaj (Most Stylish Sister Duo).

The award was collected by Karishma’s student Varuni Joshi on her behalf. Speaking on his spectacular achievement, Karishma Shetty said, “I have immense amount of gratitude for receiving this award.”

Shetty credits her family for being the constant pillars of support and guidance in her life, helping her understand and explore her gifts better. “My family, sort of, knew since the beginning and they helped me accept myself and grow, besides guiding me towards this beautiful journey. This was followed by many masters, many lessons. I still haven’t stopped learning though – each day offers something new to learn and take inspiration from.”

Talking about her massive following and long line of students who have sought lessons on spiritual wellness from her, Shetty remarks, “I think I have lost count on the number of students I have today! Honestly, I think the best part about my spiritual journey has been the ability to share what I know, making a few individuals spiritually aware like I am. At the end of the day, I also get to choose who would be a permanent part of the clan, because it is such a personal thing to be able to share one’s spiritual understanding with another.”

The Golden Glory Awards 2021 have truly been a feather in the cap for the healer, who already has a wide array of accolades to celebrate her professional journey. From being appreciated as an “Iconic Celebrity Spiritual Coach” at the reputed Midday Awards, to the prestigious Swachh Bharat Award, Shetty has accomplishments from far and wide in her kitty. Her work and reach have also featured in major publications, including Midday and Forbes.

Shetty holds doctorates in multiple subjects, but this is not the only reason behind her diverse and vibrant interests. The quest for spiritualism has helped her seek answers within, instead of wandering aimlessly in the outside world, and this has made her realize the importance of self. Her sense of compassion also stems from this belief, and she constantly encourages her students to believe in and explore further the “magical world where it’s okay to be who you are and how you are.”

