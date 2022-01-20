SPJIMR Mumbai wins Airtel iCreate 2021

Bharti Airtel (“Airtel”), India’s premier communication solutions provider, today announced the winners of Airtel iCreate 2021, an annual management strategy competition for top business schools of India.

Team AkSiLa from SPJIMR Mumbai bagged the prestigious award along with a cash prize of INR 10 lakhs. Team Buddhiman from SCMHRD Pune secured the first runner-up position and won INR 5 lakhs cash prize while Team 221B and Team LSquare from IIM Bangalore took the trophy of second runners-up and a cash prize of INR 2.5 lakhs. In addition to the cash prize, the winning teams will get an opportunity to work with Airtel’s Incubation Team on real-life assignments and experience the product management function of the company.

Airtel iCreate 2021 contest attracted participation from 9000+ students from India’s top business schools, including the IIMs, ISB, XLRI, TISS, FMS, SP Jain, MDI and IIFT which is over 130% increase in the participation compared to last year.

More than 3000 teams were evaluated over a period of 2 months & top 12 teams from IIM Bangalore (2 teams), NMIMS Mumbai, SCMHRD Pune, FMS Delhi, IIM Ahmedabad, IIFT Delhi, IIM Calcutta, MDI Gurgaon (3 teams), and SPJIMR Mumbai were identified to compete at the ‘All India Grand Finale’ at Airtel Centre, Gurgaon. At the grand finale, the teams were judged on parameters including – Business & Situation Analysis, Novelty of Ideas/ Out-of-the-Box thinking, Ease of Implementation of idea/solution, Supporting Analytics, Financial Viability/ROI and finally, the Quality of Presentation.

Speaking on the occasion Amrita Padda, CHRO, Bharti Airtel said: “We are delighted to see the increasing participation, determination, dynamism and unconventional business ideas of students at the 2021 edition of iCreate. Innovation and Entrepreneurship are at the center of Airtel’s DNA. We are happy to give these extremely talented students a platform to showcase their innovative solutions pertaining to real business problems and are optimistic to welcome some of them on board.”

Started in 2012, Airtel iCreate brings together students from across the country, to develop business solutions addressing situational problems at corporates. Teams are judged through an online case submission round before the National level grand finale where they are thoroughly evaluated by a panel of subject matter experts and leaders from Airtel to narrow down on the winners.

About Airtel

Headquartered in India, Airtel is world’s second largest provider of telecommunications services, based on total mobile connections on sum of consolidated subsidiaries with operations in 18 countries across Asia and Africa and a track record of serving approximately 474 million customers globally. Airtel is India’s largest integrated communications solutions provider. Airtel’s retail portfolio includes high speed

4G/4.5G mobile broadband, Airtel Xstream Fiber that promises speeds up to 1 Gbps with convergence across linear and on-demand entertainment, streaming services spanning music and video, digital payments and financial services. For enterprise customers, Airtel offers a gamut of solutions that includes secure connectivity, cloud and data centre services, cyber security, Internet of Things (“IoT”), Ad Tech and cloud based communication.

Disclaimer: This is a company release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.