Sportician Shivraj Yadav working towards the upliftment of sport enthusiasts

Winning a lot of accolades in the Tokyo Olympics, athletes have made our country proud. This shows that our country’s youths have a lot of potentials and we definitely should support them. Games and sports are an enormously vital aspect of society, and they also play a significant role in a person's general growth on a regular basis.

Professionals, athletes, and individuals participating in games and sports should be provided with adequate financial support and finances. The government and the teams working in the area must ensure that suitable training and operating platforms are in place. One sports enthusiast & politician who has been working towards the upliftment of aspiring youth is Shivraj Yadav.

Hailing from Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj was appointed as the State President of Madhya Pradesh Youth Congress Sports Cell on 27 June 2021. Since his joining, he has come up with many new ideas to raise sportspersons of Madhya Pradesh. He believes that there are many potential youths in Madhya Pradesh who need support so that they can get global recognition.

The most common problem faced by many sports enthusiasts is either they are not financially stable or they do not have enough resources for practice. For the same, Shivraj has taken the initiative to be their voice and has come up with a great solution by discussing it with them.

Working towards the same, he has planned many tournaments which will take place in various districts of Madhya Pradesh which will be held to promote sports and honor the young sportsman. Already, Shivraj has aided many young athletes with such facilities.

Talking about the need of promoting sports in India, Shivraj Yadav said, “ Sports, in my opinion, are the essence of life, since they not only develop character but also serve as excellent teachers and motivators. Sports teach us how to live, how to work hard, how to have a desire to win, how to work as a team to achieve success, and how to be a great leader to lead your life.”

“I believe that in order to build future leaders in India, we must support such young talent and give them a proper platform so that we can win more medals in international games,” he further added.

Working effortlessly for the development of the youth, Shivraj Yadav is a true inspiration of an ideal leader who keeps his audiences at his foremost priority.



Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in the creation of this content.