SquareTrader- A platform for all your investing needs

Investing in varied assets is not only the need of the hour but something that is all the more necessary in these changing times.

Warrant Buffet, the world's top investor once said "I will tell you how to become rich. Close the doors. Be fearful when others are greedy. Be greedy when others are fearful", today we have appropriate resources to understand how investments and trading mechanisms work contrary to his times, but he still managed to become the king of the world of investing, similarly anyone can start with their journey to building financial wealth.

One such platform which can help you immensely in leveraging your investments and the trading journey is SquadTrader, the one-stop destination for trading across 200 assets inclusive of foreign currencies, stocks, funds, and commodities.

Recently, it has launched its state-of-the-art android application which has been appreciated by its user base of over 10 thousand plus customers. Leveraging the digital world by educating its users, the app comes with stunning features such as 8 years of experience with 24x7 unbeatable customer support and approximately 18k executions in trade each day.

Its forecast and education wing is curated especially to help its investors in learning concepts of trading and in getting some insights into the world of trade which takes into account top recommendations by experts of the industry. It also enjoys the exceptional advantage of paying zero commissions on all of its transactions with bare minimum pips that can be made zero with a VIP account.

This feature-loaded app has been designed in a way that it is simple to use and gives its users the option of opening a demo account which is an exclusive feature to help users understand the nuances of trading across currencies, stocks and goods etc, all this starting from a basic $50 only.

This technology is certainly making SquadTrader App a reliable and empowering application that can give you the much-needed push to skyrocket your investing career without much hassle.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this conten