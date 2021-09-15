SRAA3 : One-stop-platform for your luxury lifestyle

Where do you go if your air conditioner breaks down in the middle of the day? What happens if you have an unexpected emergency, such as a leaking pipe in your kitchen? Either you would hurry to your neighborhood electrician or plumber, or you would have to look for a trustworthy individual. However, many home service firms have sprung up as a result of the on-demand economy, removing the difficulty of locating a professional. SRAA3 is among such companies that have emerged as one of the best home service providers making life easier for people.

The idea of this platform was incepted in 2018 by the magical duo Amit Kushwaha and Anil Kushwaha. Based out of Chandigarh SRAA3 is a home services startup that offers a plethora of services like painting, salon services, interior design, construction, and refurbishment. They also provide maintenance services such as house cleaning, repairs, electrician, plumber, air conditioning service, and pest control installation, among other things, depending on the demands.

Mission followed by vision

The goal of SRAA3 is to go above and above in assisting clients in locating and hiring the best professional for each of their needs. When a choice isn't urgent, clients can book a consultation using the app, and the expert will arrive at the agreed-upon time. This will help the customers to make their work easier and faster.

Talking about their services and USP, Co-founder Anil Kushwaha said, “We carried out an in-depth investigation of how technology may come to the assistance of customers and give them hassle-free solutions for their home construction-related needs.”

He further added, “Because the construction industry was dominated by non- organized entities, there was a complete lack of transparency and accountability, and we felt that with the appropriate technology, we could make a difference. As a result, we became unique in the industry.”

At present, SRAA3 has begun focusing on painting, construction, and land in the long run. The company is currently offering home construction services. Though the company faced difficulties in the last two years, still it continues to focus on customer service, workforce training, and increasing the earning potential of service assistants so that the company may progress to the next level. In the future, SRAA3 wants to invest $15 million in company growth by the end of 2022, and currently, they are serving in six cities and have expanded to one of the major metro cities acing the industry with their processes.

SRAA3 is a platform that connects users looking for specific services with competent and experienced professionals. Even if they are seasoned and skilled, all of the experts must complete extensive training modules before being authorized to sell their services on the site. They never compromise on service quality since they oversee service quality and client happiness personally.

Expertise in the industry

The company was started looking at the problem that people are unable to get solutions like they don't get any electrician, plumber, or any house help on time.

Even the work quality and service are sometimes over budget. To make sure that there is no compromise in the quality of service SRAA3 took the initiative to fill this gap by launching their services for the help of local people. Startup India an initiative by the Government of India has recognized SRAA3 for its excellent service and is envisioned to achieve great heights.

The brains behind the firm have been very keen to start something unique and use their entrepreneurial skills to give the best in the industry. When asked about tips for the new entrepreneurs, Founder Amit Kushwaha said, “ My best business tip is to focus on the prototype. Don’t focus on your pitch deck, business plan, or financial projections. If you get a prototype out and you get enough people using it, you never have to write a business plan, do a forecast or do anything like that. A prototype is where you separate the business from reality.”

The company envisions to specialize in the longer term of painting, construction, and land. And, they are now providing services for home construction with their expert professionals. With their constant effort and hard work, they are ready to create strides in the domain with their phenomenal and hassle-free services.

If you also need any house help, you can contact and get the best out of their services at very affordable prices and quality work.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.