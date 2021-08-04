Sri Balaji University, Pune introduces BBA and BA programs for UG aspirants

India, 4th August 2021: Sri Balaji University, Pune (SBUP) has introduced two new Undergraduate courses, Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and Bachelor of Arts (BA) under their School of Commerce and School of Social Sciences. Recognised as an institution imparting quality education, the University has expanded its excellence into the fields of Business and Humanities with the two 3-year full-time (6 semesters) courses. Sri Balaji University’s management schools ranked as the 6th best private B-School in India by the Times of India Survey 2021.

Dr. G.K. Shirude, Vice Chancellor, Sri Balaji University, Pune (SBUP) says, “We are elated to introduce two new UG courses for our students in the field of Business and Social Sciences. At Sri Balaji University, Pune (SBUP) we are constantly adapting to fast-changing industry requirements and supporting our students to excel in academic and professional pursuits. We believe the BBA and BA programmes will help our young learners in achieving a bigger goals in their lives and transform them into responsible corporate citizens.”

BBA Programme at SBUP: The BBA programme is designed to craft business professionals fostering their entrepreneurial attitude and managerial acumen by fine-tuning their business insights, critical thinking, and decision-making skills. It aims to develop the understanding of business administration and the business environment amongst the students.

The programme focuses on the development of necessary soft skills such as communication skills, time management skills, presentation skills while nurturing the ability to think independently and make rational decisions at various levels of management. Students of BBA programme are equipped with knowledge and skills to fulfill the requirements and expectations of the industry and develop leadership skills by providing an opportunity to develop their executive personality, managerial skills, and functional knowledge to work in the industry.

The BBA program at SBUP offers 7 specializations for students to explore and excel in different fields of business such as Marketing Management; Accounting and Finance; Human Resources Management; Business Analytics; International Business; Entrepreneurship and Operations and Chain Supply Management.

BA Programme at SBUP: The BA programme is carefully designed with a mix of disciplinary, interdisciplinary, and skill-based courses to help students develop a deep understanding of social, political, psychological, economic, and cultural facets of the Indian society and world. The programme aims to build industry professionals with the skills necessary to analyze the main themes and topics of disciplines in Humanities and Social Sciences. Students of BA program are equipped with core competencies, life skills, analytical thinking, and decision-making ability. They can understand theories and practices, advance critical thinking skills and information literacy. The medium of instruction for the BA program will be English.

Further, the program allows students to further explore and develop their interests by offering 3 different specializations from the 3rd semester onwards in Psychology, Economics, and Political Science.

Eligibility Criteria: To apply for the BBA and BA programs, prospective students from any stream must have a minimum score of 50% of marks in their 12th Std. examination (H.S.C.10+2). Students awaiting their 12th Std. Examination results can also apply for both programs. They can also have 3 years Diploma Course from the Board of Technical Education conducted by the Government of Maharashtra or its equivalent, after S.S.C. i.e. 10th Std. or 2 years Diploma Course in Pharmacy or Completed an MCVC program (Minimum Competency Vocational Courses). Further aspirants must have a minimum score of 50% marks (minimum 45% for SC/ST candidates) in the qualifying examination for the programme.

Founded in 1999, Sri Balaji University, Pune (SBUP) has produced industry leaders trained to adapt to the fast-changing industries with their innovative academic curriculums, a leader-grooming system, and campus culture. Along with experienced faculty members and academicians, various corporate leaders visit the campus every year and guide the students. Additionally, the university has a consistent record of nearly 100% placements (MBA) every year that displays the quality and excellence nurtured in the students and alumni for more than two decades.

The university firmly believes that the campus infrastructure is one of the most important aspects to nurture budding professionals. The campus focuses on more than just academic excellence by developing all-rounded industry leaders with a positive learning environment and high-quality infrastructure. Students are provided with technologically equipped classrooms and state-of-the-art hostels, gyms, swimming pools, auditoriums, and a library with over 2,10,000 books along with access to several national and international online libraries, journals, and newspapers to provide the optimum environment for personal and professional growth.

