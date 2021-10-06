Srikanth Reddy Basadi’s Vision Eye Photography has Raised the Bar High

Photography is an influential art form of the human race as it captures each of our moments beautifully. It helps us to revisit our memory lane and live the moment again, even if momentarily. It has the power to make you or break you. Today, photography has grown with technology and is more than just an art. In modern society, photography is a needed skill to possess. Srikanth Reddy Basadi is an experienced and excellent photographer who has made a name for himself in the Photography industry.

Srikanth established Vision Eye Photography to put magic in people’s life. He wanted to capture people’s moments and help them realize the beauty of each moment. His company consists of skilled professionals who put their heart and soul into their work. He says that they take pride in what they do and are proud to be the first choice of the customers. They have a vivid range of styles and designs of photoshoots based on your event and venue requirements. The unique aspect of this firm is that they do numerous preparations and plannings to ensure the best results. They hold meetings with the client to understand them and their needs. They prepare the shoots according to the client’s skin tone, décor, costumes, etc., and sometimes even the event venue plays an important role.

It is not surprising that Srikanth has worked in major Telugu film projects such as Shivam, Nenu Sailaja, Unnadhi Okate Zindagi, Idhi Na Prema Katha, Red, etc. In addition, he is noted as one of the best celebrity photographers in the Indian film industry. Srikanth is devoted to learning more and upgrading his photography and cinematography skills. He does not rely on one kind of technique rather constantly searches for different methods and tactics to capture pictures realistically without compromising the quality.

The down-to-earth gentleman, Srikanth, devotes 10% of his annual profit to the wellbeing of the poorer sections of the society to assist those afflicted by the harsh impacts of the pandemic, making him an inspiration for future generations.

Srikanth, who has a wealth of experience in the industry, plans to work on some big projects in both the film and business realms.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.