SRV Media - Not Just another Digital Marketing Company

India, 23rd July 2021: SRV Media is one of the leading digital marketing companies in India. They stand apart unrivaled, with their state-of-the-art digital technologies and innovative solutions. At SRV media all digital services are available under one roof, giving clients the best of all possible worlds.

What began as a small company in Pune with one office and 7 employees, is now an up-and-coming globally respected organization with 5 offices and over 100+ clients around the globe. The success of SRV media lies in the digital services and creative solutions they offer. This wide bouquet of services ranges from search engine optimization and website development to social media marketing and digital analytics.

A start-up in the digital marketing space can’t just survive based on low agency commissions or high-quality service at low price points. To survive and to sustain makes the rules of the game complex and SRV media is proud of its achievements. The team at SRV proved to be just as efficient, organized, and innovative as before the pandemic, maintaining the client base and keeping them satisfied.

Many digital marketing companies produce copycat ideas, claiming to have their own ‘out of the box’ creatives or ‘unique’ advertising strategies. Hence, they close shops and have little success. Numerous such digital marketing start-ups had a tough time when the COVID-19 pandemic took the wind out of their sail. During times like this, SRV shone brightly.

The company has expertise in Brand Communications, Video Production, Content Marketing, Pay Per Click (PPC) campaigns, Design, and Public Relations (PR). In short, SRV is essentially a one-stop shop for all digital services. They have partnered with 100+ clients across all the sectors to help reposition their brand and fine-tune their online presence, while working on their digital PR, web presence, social media branding, lead generation, and performance marketing parameters. Focusing on this domain for over a decade has resulted in a higher brand value and better brand recall in India, deeming SRV media as simply the best digital marketing and perception building partner in India.

SRV is one of the very few digital marketing companies in the country to get Google Premier Partner certification, Bing partner certification, Facebook partner certification, blueprint certification, etc. They have received many awards over the years- the Best Startup of the Year award by ET Now (2018), Brand Leadership Award (2019), Outstanding Marketing Agency for Education Sector (2019), and many more.

The company recently published two patents in the domain of Digital Marketing and Artificial Intelligence. These patents- from the field of computer science and engineering- were introduced to fill in the gaps between customers and lack of enough product information. The AI-based algorithm to help standardize products by showcasing product information became a game-changer. Apart from this, The Internet of Things (IoT) design revolutionized the digital marketing field by facilitating the advertisement of any product using just a smartphone.

Mr. Vinay Babani, VP Marketing of SRV Media says, “SRV media is creating a benchmark for digital marketing in the country. With the variety of solutions we offer, the bar is set high for other agencies. Our mantra here is patience and perseverance. Our belief in powering up brands and helping businesses expand by harnessing digital power has transformed the field.

We at SRV expand our creative boundaries and think out of the box to provide the best of the best ideas. We keep researching, ideating, and optimizing our strategies to satisfy our clientele.”

SRV Media proves that they are a performance-driven consulting and strategic managing partner through the testimonials of extremely satisfied customers. Having been in the business for over a decade, they have successfully managed to build and maintain healthy relationships with clients and other competitors in the market. SRV also provides a calm, safe, and fun environment for its employees to work in.

The growth story of SRV Media was possible only due to their untiring efforts which served the entire spectrum of the digital marketing field. Every strategy created, every campaign curated has a brilliant team behind it who are driven by the passion to provide the best customer experience. They are enthusiastic, vibrant, and brimming with creativity.

