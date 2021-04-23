SRV Media Pvt Ltd celebrates a decade of success in the digital marketing space

India, 22nd April 2021: Ten years ago, today, SRV Media Pvt limited was officially incorporated, after its co-founders Vikram Kumar and Rohit Prasad — then MBA students at Symbiosis International (Deemed University) — started their fledgling digital marketing company – SRV Media Pvt. Ltd out of their hostel room in Pune, India.

“We could not have imagined, back in 2011 when we moved from our hostel room to a two-bedroom apartment – which we converted into our first official office, about the journey that would follow” shares, Vikram Kumar. The company started with an initial capital of INR 21,600 and its two co-founders were the only employees then. Fast-forwarding to 2021, SRV Media has its presence in Bangalore, Kolkata, and Gurugram, with over 250 young, creative and vibrant employees. The co-founders have also gone global and have their teams working from Seattle and Dubai and execute projects from the United Kingdom and the United States of America. The ten-year growth story has been prodigious as they moved from 0.025 million turnover in the first year of operations to an annual turnover of 310 million in FY 2020-2021. Putting things into perspective - SRV media grew 12,400 times in the past decade, which is an impressive growth story for a start-up in the digital marketing space.

Mr. Vikram Kumar is an example to many young entrepreneurs who can take a lesson from his success. He completed his engineering from BIT MESRA and MBA from Symbiosis and is an example to prove that anyone who diligently works towards achieving their goal with all sincerity and resilience can be successful. The growth story of SRV Media was possible due to the untiring efforts of the team which offers the entire spectrum of digital marketing services. The company has expertise in Social Media Management, Copywriting, Brand Communications, Web Development, Video Production, Content Marketing, Pay Per Click (PPC) campaigns, Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Design, Public Relations (PR), etc. They have one patent published and they aspire to have many more in the next few years. The vision of SRV Media is to emerge as a globally respected organization that creates engaging relationships for its clients by leveraging cutting-edge and innovative digital technologies delivered by a creative and dedicated team.

After being successful in the digital marketing services space they plan to develop and launch products in the EdTech space. They also have plans for investing in research and development which can help in publishing and acquiring patents. Other plans include setting up a learning and development department for internal employees and setting up a charitable trust which can help to feed the underprivileged members of the society.

While the company would focus on capitalising on the power of big data and AI in digital marketing, another audacious goal of the co-founder is to set up SRV Media Ventures. The objective of this venture would be to give a platform and support entrepreneurs in the EdTech, MedTech, and BioTech space. The venture plans to provide financial assistance and also plans to identify and connect the start-ups to the right mentors. They also plan to help the young start-ups in their "Go-to-market" strategies.

The co-founder Mr.Vikram Kumar strongly believes in the philosophy "If you take care of your people, your people will take care of your customers and your business will take care of itself.” SRV Media is extremely grateful to all its employees who have been a part of the team ever since its inception and have been the reason for its multifold growth. Their employees have been their biggest asset and SRV owes all its success and prosperity to them.

In the past decade, SRV Media has managed budgets to the tune of INR 100 crore, has handled more than 500 projects, acquired more than 120 clients with impressive client retention of 99%! The company aspires to archive a turnover of 100 crores in the next couple of years and their goals for the next decade are highly audacious, which they plan to achieve with their dedicated team.

Disclaimer: This content is distributed by SRV Media. No HT journalist is involved in the creation of this content.