SRV Media soars high into 2022 with two wins at Afaqs' DIGIES Digital Awards

SRV Media, one of the leading home-grown 360 degree digital marketing agency, continues its impactful presence into the new year by winning two awards at Afaq’s DIGIES Digital Awards 2021. The agency won two Bronze Awards across the categories - Best Lead Generation Campaign and Best Paid Campaign - for Unimark Lakewood Estate’s #BestOfBothWorlds and INIFD Pune, Kothrud’s #SketchYourAmbitions campaigns.

Implementing a stellar combination of creative strategies and digital marketing parameters, the agency developed a successful and cost-effective campaign called #BestOfBothWorlds for Kolkata based Unimark Lakewood Estate, thereby helping them generate 38.8% more leads at a 63.5% lesser CPL (Cost per lead). The lead generation campaign also resulted in building a brand recall for the project, with 700 site visits and INR 35.1 Cr in total sales.

Similarly, SRV Media created the #SketchYourAmbitions campaign for INIFD Pune, Kothrud during the pandemic to increase the institute’s admission count for academic year 2020-21. Utilising a host of digital marketing tools, the agency developed a targeted, paid campaign across social media to reach out to the interested students and generated 37% more leads at 39% lesser CPL resulting in 20% rise in admissions.

Speaking about the win, Mr Vikram Kumar, Managing Director, SRV Media said, “We are delighted to win two awards at Afaq’s DIGIES Digital Awards 2021. The awards are a recognition of SRV Media’s relentless pursuit towards innovative and creative means of communication, combined with engaging and cost-effective marketing tactics deployed across the digital ecosystem. Encouraged by the wins and nation-wide recognition, we at SRV Media will continue to deliver successful digital marketing campaigns for our esteemed clients, this year and beyond.”

For more information, please visit the website or speak to us at 1800 212 4438.

About SRV Media:

SRV Media, is one of the leading digital marketing companies in India. Founded in 2011, the company was bootstraped by Mr. Rohit Prasad and Mr.Vikram Kumar with an aim to be an end-to-end integrated marketing solutions provider. Headquartered in Pune with branches in Gurgaon, Kolkata and Bengaluru, SRV Media is one of the very few digital marketing companies in the country to get Google Premier Partner certification, Bing partner certification, Facebook partner certification, blueprint certification, etc. Over the years, it has garnered several awards including - the Best Startup of the Year award by ET Now (2018), Brand Leadership Award (2019), Outstanding Marketing Agency for Education Sector (2019), and many more. Recently, SRV Media has recently published two game changing patents in the domain of Digital Marketing and Artificial Intelligence.

The company holds a team of expertise in Brand Communications, Video Production, Content Marketing, Pay Per Click (PPC) campaigns, Design, and Public Relations (PR).

SRV Media began its PR arm in 2018 and caters to a host of reputed educational institutions across India and abroad.

