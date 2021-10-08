SSBF registrations open for MBA in Banking & Finance through SNAP 2021

08th October 2021: - Symbiosis School of Banking and Finance (SSBF), a pioneer in multi-disciplinary education, has opened the registration for MBA in Banking & Finance through Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) 2021 Entrance test. SNAP 2021 Registration closes on November 27th, 2021. The eligibility criteria for getting admission in MBA (Banking & Finance) is graduation from a recognized university/ institution of national importance with a minimum of 50% marks or equivalent grades (45% or equivalent grade for scheduled caste/ scheduled tribes).

SSBF has designed the MBA Banking & Finance module to provide the real time education and skill-sets to equip students to innovate and lead the environment of the Banking, Finance and Insurance (BFSI) sector. MBA Banking & finance is an IV semester course that has been structured in such a way that a student is required to acquire 100 credits in an overall four semesters.

The 2-year programme has a strong curriculum with subjects like Investment Banking, Alternative Asset Management, Security Analysis and Portfolio Management, Derivative Markets, FOREX and Treasury Management etc.

The overall programme provides practical exposure through industry interactions and access to various databases and software like Bloomberg, R, and SPSS, GIEOM (Banking platform) .International exposure and learning through Summer/Winter exchange programs for the students along with Recognized Certifications from NISM, AIWMI, and NSDL are a part of the teaching pedagogy.

SSBF Pune was established in the year 2010 offering MBA in Banking & Finance to address the growing demand for a trained workforce in the Banking and Financial Services Sector. Its NAAC Re-accredited with "A" Grade with 50+ years legacy of Symbiosis spread over 300+ acre sprawling campus in Lavale, Pune. The campus is full of facilities and infrastructure including computer labs, modern classrooms, library, auditorium, sports facilities, gymnasium, cafeteria, and hostel.

The teaching and learning resources facilitate exploring ideas and knowledge, collaboration, solving problems and developing knowledge and skills. Apart from, reference materials carefully selected digital technology resources like The Bloomberg and Capital Line terminals. This provides access to the world’s most sophisticated news, data and analytics platform on an online and real-time basis.

SSBF provides 100% placement of eligible students. Last batch students have been offered the highest CTC of Rs. 11 LPA and the average CTC of Rs. 7.94 LPA and for Internship ,the highest stipend offered is Rs. 35000 per month. The average stipend offered is Rs. 8000 per month with reputed companies from the BFSI sector.

Major Companies who visited our campus for Placements like JP Morgan Chase & Co, CRISIL, Credenc, Interlink Capital, Impetus Wealth Management, CRISIL, BNY Mellon, ICICI Bank, IDFC First Bank, DCB Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Union Bank India.

To apply for the MBA course, candidates have to take the SNAP 2021 Computer Based Test (CBT) ,which will be conducted across 94 test cities nationwide. SNAP 2021 will be conducted following the protocols of the Covid19 Pandemic. The test will feature a 60-mark multiple-choice Questions (MCQ) format consisting of three sections with a total of 60 questions to be solved in 60 minutes. Each correct answer will be awarded 1 mark and each wrong answer will attract 25% negative marks. Shortlisted aspirants would be required to participate in the further admission process (GE-PIWAT) of that particular programme – including Group Exercise (GE), Personal Interaction (PI) & Writing Ability Test (WAT).

Aspirants who wish to apply for the entrance test for MBA Banking & Finance under SIU can do so by filling up the registration form as per the instructions mentioned on the website. At the time of SNAP 2021 registration, aspirants will have to pay a registration fee of INR 1950/- along with SSBF college registration fees of INR 1000/-. Various payment options have been provided for ease of payment and aspirants can pay online via BillDesk and Indian Bank payment gateway or offline through Demand Draft.

For further details and admission process visit: - https://ssbf.edu.in/

For more information on SNAP 2021, please visit: https://www.snaptest.org/how-to-register-for-snaptest.html

Disclaimer: This content is distributed by SRV Media. No HT journalist is involved in the creation of this content.