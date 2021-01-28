IND USA
Star Imaging and Path Lab Pvt. Ltd. (SIPL): Breaking barriers in Healthcare
Sameer Bhati
Sameer Bhati
brand post

Star Imaging and Path Lab Pvt. Ltd. (SIPL): Breaking barriers in Healthcare

  • The organisation stands strong as a pillar of the Indian Healthcare system.
By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 05:44 PM IST

SIPL started its journey when diagnostics was a new concept in Delhi or even in India. Under the visionary leadership of Chairman Dr R A Gupta, it is continuously working to develop a world-class diagnostics and healthcare system from last 41 years. It is today able to support the people and Government in this fight against the Pandemic.

SIPL was sharing nearly 30% of the market share of this industry segment and had been providing direct and indirect employment to more than 3000 people. But in the pandemic, their focus shifted from business towards helping the society and our government in their efforts.

Dr. R A Gupta, Chairman SIPL says, "Do unto others as you would have them do unto you. Change Starts from within and hence we are committed to innovation and bringing the best to the community."

Mr. Pawan Gupta, Managing Director of SIPL says," Business without service towards mankind has no sense, so keep your business objectives in such a way that it will always remain beneficial for society."

Sameer Bhati, Director SIPL," I firmly believe in evolving every bit of second with excellence in the field of diagnostics & healthcare in an unprecedented way.

Sameer Bhati talks about his philosophy in life, "Evolved and grown with the Healthcare industry by keeping the ultimate objective of life to serve humanity in such a way that every face will glow with a deep smile of happiness and assurance that someone is here to take care of them".

Our objective at SIPL in order to serve the society ranges from providing extensive health services to employment generation & from education to skill development.


He adds,"We are is in a PPP model with different State Governments and we believe during and after this Pandemic, we will engage in more PPP and independent healthcare projects. Currently, we are working with 4(four) State Governments viz. Uttarakhand, Haryana, Delhi and Jharkhand on COVID-19 projects. We are doing COVID 19 RTPCR testing for Delhi and Haryana Govt. on a daily basis. In Uttarakhand, we have started Rapid Antigen testing at the locations specified by the Govt. We have been recently awarded a tender by the Jharkhand Government for COVID-19 RT PCR testing."

Further, Mr Sameer Bhati says, "In Radiology, we are successfully running CT Scan units at 9(nine) locations in the state of Uttar Pradesh. Also in Delhi, we have a radiology unit (CT Scan and MRI Scan) at Janakpuri Super Speciality Hospital on PPP basis. Apart from PPP model, few of our efforts in this regard include different COVID-19 awareness programmes in association with Delhi Police including sanitization and food distribution programmes, Skill development programmes like Yuva & E-YUVA for socially & economically deprived children, our association in “VANDE BHARAT MISSION” for Airport Authority of India(AAI). Also to add to the above, we are delivering innovative and extensive efforts for Medanta E-Clinic at our centre for COVID and non-COVID patients as a preventive measure to fight against Coronavirus."

About SIPl's response to COVID, he says, "We are engaged with Delhi Government and other State Governments in Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) including IIT Delhi Covid Test Kit validation and Testing. Alongside the gold standard RT-PCR test we are also conducting CT chest as a diagnostic modality which has now been recognised as an internationally accepted specific method of detecting COVID-19. We are contributing towards the IPR and research part too."

Besides these accomplishments, SIPL is also engaged in a new initiative which encompasses empowering our Police Force through holding up psychological counselling sessions combating their stressful workload and imparting knowledge to them about COVID 19 pandemic. SIPL is also serving across the industrial sections like Samsung Corp, ITC Hospitality, JW Marriott, Centre of Diabetes and Allied Sciences, Pristyn Care and many more corporates.

After this Pandemic, we will see a new rising, an awakened India and SIPL.

Disclaimer: This content is released by Digpu News Network. No HT journalist was involved in the creation of this content.

