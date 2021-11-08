Star Stallion International to unveil 2 new luxury apparel brands in India

Star Stallion International Pvt Ltd, a multi-dimensional company that is into manufacturing and exports of premium apparel to global brands such as FILA, US Polo, Walmart etc, is all set to launch two new D2C brands for its global customers. The two new luxury athleisure, new age, direct-to-consumer brands will be unveiled in India, the United States and the Middle East.

The brands will arrive in these three markets within the span of six months. The company is a prominent name in the sustainable luxury wear segment, is looking to usher in fabrics that hold aloft world-class quality.

The two new brands that will hit the markets are ‘Davigor’ for men and ‘Bella & Laces’ for women. Both the brands come with the promise of sustainability and luxury and are expected to lure customers in all the three markets they are rolled out.

Davigor for Men; Bella & Laces for Women

While Davigor will bring forth top-class fabrics that would be the dream of every man who dreams of the ultimate in luxury and comfort, Bella & Laces will comprise sophisticated apparel suitable to be worn on any occasion from dinner to parties and also to workplaces.

Star Stallion International Pvt Ltd has positioned itself as one among the best globally acclaimed apparel makers with a focus on sustainability and luxury, in a span of just six years

Effortlessly cool and contemporary, the new range of fabrics has been created with the finest technical fabrics, seamless construction, cutting edge styling, high-performance and shape-wear.

Founded by visionary entrepreneurs Neeraj Sharma and Divya D Sharma in 2015, Star Stallion International Pvt Ltd has positioned itself as one among the best globally acclaimed apparel makers with a focus on sustainability and luxury, in a span of just six years.

According to Neeraj Sharma, CEO and Founder, Star Stallion International Pvt Ltd, “We have been fortunate enough to reach a level where we are currently among the leading manufacturers and suppliers of high-quality clothing to major international retail brands worldwide. The two new brands we are ready to unveil will add to our capabilities and ensure the promise of sustainable luxury fabrics to the maximum”.

Divya D. Sharma, Director and Cofounder, Star Stallion International Pvt Ltd, added, “We are aware of the importance of delivering the right product with right pricing, on time. We have always been able to do that too. With Davigor and Bella & Laces brands now coming up, we are sure that we will be able to add to the charm our products already enjoy in the global arena.”

With the launch of Davigor and Bella & Laces, Star Stallion International Pvt Ltd believes that it would be able to provide world-class quality with the finest and sustainable fabric for its customers. The company’s customers are in the range of 14 years to 40 years of age, and it looks to cater to everyone looking for luxury wear made with sustainable fabrics.

The founders added that while launching the two news brands in India, the US and the Middle East, they have also tied up with eCommerce companies so as to ensure that the supply chain is taken care of in an effective manner.

IPO Lined Up For 2022

The company has major plans for the near future, with the most prominent one being its proposed stock market presence. Star Stallion International Pvt Ltd has lined up efforts to hit the stock market with its IPO in 2022.

Besides, the company which has a manufacturing capacity capable of producing as many as 1,20,000 pieces of apparel on a monthly basis, the company is well placed to meet demand. In addition to this, Star Stallion International Pvt Ltd will also be kickstarting the manufacture of its apparel at two new factories.

One of these factories is already under construction in Noida, while the other one will be in Dubai. These two manufacturing facilities will aid the company to ensure timely supplies and cater to India, the Middle East and US markets sans any hassle.

About Star Stallion International Pvt Ltd

Founded by Neeraj Sharma and Divya D Sharma in 2015, Star Stallion International Pvt Ltd has built an extensive network so as to deliver the best quality luxury apparel made out of sustainable fabrics. Neeraj Sharma is a serial entrepreneur and US-based NRI who shifted base to India to give shape to the company. He was also awarded ‘Entrepreneur of the year 2019’ by ASSOCHAM at Assocham National Leadership Excellence Awards 2019.

He takes care of the company’s business expansion, order management and finance portfolios, while Divya D Sharma takes care of merchandising, order planning and execution.

Over the past six years of its existence, the company has also made sure that it offers the best customer service that enables it to successfully compete in the markets it is currently present in. Star Stallion International Pvt Ltd, which has posted a turnover of ₹90 crore, is manned by a workforce of 180 skilled employees.

