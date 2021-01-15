StartupLanes plans to invest in 200 startups in the year 2021

India, 14th January 2021: StartupLanes is an ecosystem for startups and investors that has a presence in 56 cities across 15 countries. It has been ranked 113 in the world as the fastest-growing tech company by Growjo. StartupLanes has plans to invest in 200 startups this year, accelerate 3000 and incubate 100 startups in India.

StartupLanes has accelerated 7700+ startups and incubated 30+ startups in the year 2020. Moreover, it has invested in 58 startups, which made it one of the most active startup investors in India. These companies include FOXBOX, Divigo, MAKEMYEDM , Rapdev, Trovend, Kinitous , Springmedo, Medfone, CollectSmart, BuzyDoctor , Dronalaya, MovingNow, NetPaisa, Atri Technocrat, Letstream, Exprtie, Itap, Vonews, StepOut, Oneglint, Unirevs , 1ITPa Labs, AADONA, CodeKindle, First Economy, Aasaan Services, Frugal Testing, Netfotech Solutions, SMVA Consultants, ShortCode, Learnpod, Techweirdo, Triplecom, Exampil, Smerkato, Dharti, Prakriti, Dastavez, REVA, Kisaan Shiksha, A2 Amrut, Arujas, Indic Naturals, Jugaad, Digi Swaraj, Sanchaar, Bharat OS, Desi Browser, Agripad and many more.

Shishir Gupta, founder & CEO of StartupLanes, says, "The freemium model of StartupLanes Accelerator ensures that we accelerate 10-15 times more startups in comparison to other accelerators. As we provide Funding, Branding & Sales to the Startups; This attracts more startups to join us.

StartupLanes has two Angel Investment Networks, SL Angels and NRI Angels, to support the startups with their constantly growing funding needs. Also, we have full-service investment banking for startups to raise funds from Angel, Venture Capital (VC) and Private Equity (PE) investors."

With 20 years of entrepreneurship experience, Shishir is a lawyer and holds an MBA degree in finance. He is ranked 12th in the World for Startups & Venture Capital Consulting at the global consulting platform Clarity owned by Startups.co.

"Seven out of the top ten richest people in the World are the founder of a startup. From Elon Musk at #1 - the Founder of Tesla, Jeff Bezos #2 – Amazon, Bill Gates #3 – Microsoft, Mark Zuckerberg #4 – Facebook, Larry Page #8 – Google, Sergey Brin #9 – Google, and to Larry Ellison #10 – Oracle, depicts a lot about success that every person can get through startups and that's the reason everybody has a dream to launch a startup.

StartupLanes is building a complete ecosystem for Startups that is suitable to a large and great country like India." - adds Shishir.

StartupLanes is taking a considerate effort in India by connecting with 4500 colleges to inspire and motivate them to join Startups, become intrapreneur and entrepreneurs. A core team of 150 students from IIM Jammu, IIM Sirmaur, KJ Somaiya, Symbiosis, and many other colleges are working at StartupLanes to create a sustainable ecosystem for startups in India.

StartupLanes offers a host of services to solve the problems of entrepreneurs while they register their company, scale-up, hire staff, raise funds, or allot shares to the investors. A startup lawyer is different from a corporate lawyer, a startup-focused CA is different, and similarly the content writer, graphics designer focused upon startups are different.

While making your pitch deck, the entire team should understand the startup funding in detail, that's why StartupLanes has a dedicated team of designers, content writers, lawyers, investment bankers who together make a pitch deck that can raise funds.

StartupLanes offers company registration, pitch deck designing, term sheet writing, co-founders' agreement, shareholder's agreement, share allotment, tax filing, ESOPs, valuation, financial projections, and funding services for startups. These services are dedicatedly available for startups from all across the globe.

Neha Gupta, co-founder & COO of StartupLanes, says, "We are a startup-centric company that is dedicated to supporting entrepreneurs. You may call us 'Startup for Startups', and that's exactly the way we serve our clients.

We understand that startups have a limited amount of financial resources while they are scaling up and scout for funding. All our services are designed to keep the cost low for them."

It's the best time for startups in India now as the entire ecosystem is growing at a fast pace now. StartupLanes is registering investors for both of its Angel Networks, therefore if you are planning to invest in startups, this is the right time to approach us and sign-up.

