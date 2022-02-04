Stay Up-to-Date with This New Age Application- Papa News

Intellectual Indies is a YouTube channel that provides business owners with the latest information and trends to help them become successful entrepreneurs.

The content on this channel ranges from short videos about how-to tutorials for new startups, interviews of leaders in entrepreneurship culture who offer advice worth hearing (and listening), plus historical perspectives looking at what has happened when businesses were started by people without any experience whatsoever!

Intellectual Indies’s Papa News is a news app that offers current affairs updates geared towards helping you stay informed while also giving off an engaging vibe through interactive features such as polls & questions asked directly related.

If you want to stay ahead of the curve in today’s business world, then there is no better way than by using Lapaas's Papa News Application. This innovative app will help take advantage every single time your competitors make an unexpected move that could give them sole possession or even a monopoly on certain markets.

Intellectual Indies and Papa News are looking to empower the next generation of entrepreneurs with their tips on how best to expand one's business. They also provide up-to-date news so that these hopeful leaders can stay informed about what is happening in today’s market, both domestically as well internationally.

The Intellectual Indies and Papa News give you the tools to take your idea from a start-up, into a sustainable business. Whether it's tips on how best to expand or news about what trends will be big in 2022 - these sites have got everything entrepreneurs need.

The Papa News app is your one-stop-shop for all the latest news, whether it be related to national or international affairs. The summarised text and audio keep you informed on what's going on in every corner of our world.

And the best thing about Papa News is that you can also earn with it. There is a feature called User Generated News, where you can submit your own local news and earn reward points in the app. Your earning is based on your points which means more points, more earning.

Be sure not to miss out on any updates with this reliable source that delivers everything at once so there are no worries about missing anything important when we talk more tomorrow.

The fate of a country lies in the hands of its entrepreneurs. The new ways they're taught should help them grow from humble beginnings to unprecedented success, guided by sound principles and current affairs awareness that would give any business mind pause for thought before acting on their impulses blindly - because this will ensure growth with ensured stability rather than just huge financial losses like we've seen recently elsewhere.

Sahil Khanna, the 30-year old founder, and owner of Intellectual Indies is not just any other engineer turned digital marketer. The man who has been ranked amongst India's top 15 marketers lists his company Lapaas as one such agency that can cater to all your advertising needs with complete efficiency in both traditional marketing methods or new ones like social media influencer campaigns - whatever you need really.

Not only does he provide these services but also owns an educational blog site called "Indies education".

With so much going on there must be some exciting opportunities coming soon for this dynamic entrepreneur.

Disclaimer: This is a company release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.