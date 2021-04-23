'Staying in shape is the toughest,' says renowned fitness trainer, Omkar Singh

Dedication is essential to keeping a fit body. A body that you are not shy to reveal on the beach or at a pool party. We all know that it is very tough to transform your body. Those who have done will relate to this. They will understand that each day of the week is dedicated to working on a particular set of muscles. Day after day, month after month, and often year after year the hard work must not stop. Continuous efforts are the key. This is what it takes to reach the top; this is what it takes to reach your prime fitness.

While the journey to the top is hard, it is even harder to stay there. Maintaining those toned muscles, eating the healthy stuff that makes your palettes cringe, and devoting yourself to fitness is not everyone’s cup of tea. The best of the best fail to do this. It is unsaid, but somewhere every trainer knows that it is impossible to stay at the top for long. Having said that, there are some examples of those who do it. One such example is Omkar Singh.

After beginning his fitness journey in 2016, Omkar Singh has just gotten better at what he does. While working at his gym - Evolve Fitness and Wellness, Omkar has to work closely with the clients. Whether the clients show up or not, he has to show up.

"People look at me working out hard and ask that - why do you need to work out, you are so fit? At times I feel like I am repeating myself, but trainers themselves need to have an exercise regimen. There is no substitute to this," says Omkar.

On top of training clients for up to 10-12 hours a day, Kashipur-based fitness expert Omkar Singh spends 90 minutes doing his own workout. His physique is a product of high-intensity training, which he understands that he cannot compromise.

Finding time for exercise is still simple. The biggest challenge is eating a healthy meal. So, one can see Omkar loading himself with sprouts, salads, proteins, carbs; straight from his meal box from home. Another thing that Omkar says is as crucial as working out is drinking water. The level of toxins that go into our system must be cleaned out from the body. He explains that the body is very smart, it regenerates itself, what one needs to do is provide the right stimulus.

Omkar can also be seen experimenting with fitness training. He includes crossfit and yoga in his regimen to keep himself on the edge and excited about new things. He says that he loves fitness and that is why he loves trying new exercises so that he can help his clients do the same.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist was involved in the creation of this content.

Dedication is essential to keeping a fit body. A body that you are not shy to reveal on the beach or at a pool party. We all know that it is very tough to transform your body. Those who have done will relate to this. They will understand that each day of the week is dedicated to working on a particular set of muscles. Day after day, month after month, and often year after year the hard work must not stop. Continuous efforts are the key. This is what it takes to reach the top; this is what it takes to reach your prime fitness. While the journey to the top is hard, it is even harder to stay there. Maintaining those toned muscles, eating the healthy stuff that makes your palettes cringe, and devoting yourself to fitness is not everyone’s cup of tea. The best of the best fail to do this. It is unsaid, but somewhere every trainer knows that it is impossible to stay at the top for long. Having said that, there are some examples of those who do it. One such example is Omkar Singh. After beginning his fitness journey in 2016, Omkar Singh has just gotten better at what he does. While working at his gym - Evolve Fitness and Wellness, Omkar has to work closely with the clients. Whether the clients show up or not, he has to show up. MORE FROM THIS SECTION The road toward financial empowerment with EZ Capital Sujata Pandey: A media panelist, women's right activist Mehul Parashar manifests himself as a social activist with his progressive ideas Possessor of true talent, Anuj Kumar Ojha "People look at me working out hard and ask that - why do you need to work out, you are so fit? At times I feel like I am repeating myself, but trainers themselves need to have an exercise regimen. There is no substitute to this," says Omkar. On top of training clients for up to 10-12 hours a day, Kashipur-based fitness expert Omkar Singh spends 90 minutes doing his own workout. His physique is a product of high-intensity training, which he understands that he cannot compromise. Finding time for exercise is still simple. The biggest challenge is eating a healthy meal. So, one can see Omkar loading himself with sprouts, salads, proteins, carbs; straight from his meal box from home. Another thing that Omkar says is as crucial as working out is drinking water. The level of toxins that go into our system must be cleaned out from the body. He explains that the body is very smart, it regenerates itself, what one needs to do is provide the right stimulus. Omkar can also be seen experimenting with fitness training. He includes crossfit and yoga in his regimen to keep himself on the edge and excited about new things. He says that he loves fitness and that is why he loves trying new exercises so that he can help his clients do the same. Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist was involved in the creation of this content.