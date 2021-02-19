Stilt launches remittance product for immigrants
Stilt, the leading provider of financial services for immigrants, today announced it has added remittance services for its customers. The remittance services will be available for transfer from the US to 46 countries across the world. Stilt will be adding additional countries in the coming months.
Stilt provides a secure, fast, and easy-to-use international money transfer service for immigrants in the US. Customers can transfer funds through Stilt’s website or the mobile app. It takes just a few clicks or taps to transfer the funds.
Stilt offers the best USD to INR exchange rates — better than Remitly, Transferwise, and Xoom — for transfers from the US to India.
The remittance product is offered through a Stilt checking account specifically designed to save money for immigrants living in the US. Remittance is one of the most common features used by immigrants.
Stilt was started by two Indian co-founders who met as roommates at Columbia University. Both of them faced challenges with the US credit system. Rohit, Co-founder and CEO, Stilt, wasn’t able to rent an apartment without a cosigner and had to sleep on a couch for weeks. Priyank, Co-founder and CTO, Stilt, was the only person who offered a room. All immigrants face similar challenges first hand because they have no identity and limited credit in the US.
Immigrants still have to pay an average of 6.5% fees to transfer funds to their families using older, legacy services. The process takes days and the fees eat into hard-earned money which is meant for the sender's family. Stilt eliminates those headaches by building technology to lower fees to less than 1% for transfers to India. Indian recipients can receive the funds on average in 3 hours with some banks allowing instant credit.
There are over 45 million immigrants in the US who can use Stilt’s remittance product to send money to their families back home. Stilt also offers loans and other banking services without co-signers, credit history, or collateral, which helps immigrants build credit and a strong financial foundation in the US.
Stilt has raised over $7.5 million in seed funding from investors including YCombinator and already serves thousands of customers.
For more information, visit www.stilt.com
Disclaimer: This content is distributed by Digpu News Network. No HT journalist is in
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sphinx Solutions: Redefining digital experience through advanced technology
- Their major services comprise Mobile Application Development, RPA, Ecommerce Portals and Custom Software Development – CRM and ERP development.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Devi Singh and Chirag Gera touching new heights with digital marketing
- The young digital entrepreneur has seen vast growth due to their unique ideas, concepts, and business skills that have proven to be lucrative for the same.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
OneDios launches automotive services
- OneDios has integrated its platform with OEMs Solution.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Stilt launches remittance product for immigrants
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Findbusy plans to market Pan-India going forward
- Expansion for Findbusy is unlike other companies. It is not only making their team bigger or bringing in more clients, it is keeping up the quality of work they have been delivering all these years.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian army signs MoU With Punit Balan’s Indrani Balan Foundation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
#LiveItUp sale by Godrej L’Affaire brings you a fortnight of best deals
- With #LiveItUp sale, the lifestyle brands will offer the most exclusive digital deals to patrons across categories of food, fashion, beauty, retail, footwear, home décor and interiors, appliances, baby care, personal care, hair care, health and hygiene, wellness, jewellery, among others.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Switch.do – A job portal launched to help the youth get employment
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Egg Freezing – A convenient yet affordable option to enjoy motherhood
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Why does weight loss surgery work when conventional weight loss methods don't!
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
7 methods to get funds for your business idea or start-up
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fitness is all about keeping a balance, says actor and model Jai Bhatia
- Very recently, Jai has been signed by the makers of Andhadhund to play a lead role in an upcoming web series.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ziqitza Healthcare Ltd: Global recognition in Real Leaders Impact Awards 2021
- Ziqitza Limited alone has helped save more than 32 million lives, and in the last 6 months Ziqitza has transferred over 1.5 lac corona patients and handled over 1.5 million calls related to pandemic for both rural – urban, mass and corporate population in India.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
You won’t believe your eyes!
- Museum of Illusions, New Delhi opens for the first time in India, Connaught Place, New Delhi.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sudha Yadav & Akhil Kumar, successful and inspiring tech entrepreneurs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox