Strategic understanding between ZEISS and QMS for Diabetic Retinopathy Screening

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India

QMS Medical Allied Services Ltd. today announced their strategic arrangement with ZEISS Medical Technology India - for the screening of Diabetic Retinopathy. ZEISS is an internationally leading technology enterprise operating in the optics and optoelectronics industries.

QMS Medical Allied Services (QMS-MAS) is a leading provider of knowledge driven scientific solutions and promotional avenues for leading pharmaceuticals manufacturers in India. With this arrangement, QMS-MAS is making its entry in the field of conducting medical camps across locations in India.

Diabetic Retinopathy (DR) is the leading cause of preventable vision loss among one third of adults over the age of 40 with diabetes according to a CDC survey. Diabetic retinopathy occurs when blood vessels in the retina, at back of the eye, change, it slowly affects a patient’s eyesight without any visible symptoms or changes in the vision in early stages. But as it progresses, it usually causes vision loss, which in many cases, cannot be reversed.

Remote screening of diabetic retinopathy can help in early detection, even before there are any noticeable changes in vision.

QMS-MAS will be conducting remote diabetic retinopathy screening pan India using VISUSCOUT ®100 camera of ZEISS. “We are extremely excited to launch this unique and first of its kind initiative where along with remote DR screening we will be offering various other preventive medical camps. With this initiative, we hope to make healthcare delivery system more effective by early detection and timely referral of patients to improve therapy outcomes. ZEISS is a perfect partner in this step towards investing in the future of healthcare” said Mr Mahesh Makhija, MD of QMS Medical Allied Services Ltd.

VISUSCOUT ®100 camera is a handheld fundus camera and a perfect imaging companion for reliably detecting and monitoring retinal disorders. Due to its light weight and compact design, it is easily moveable and works perfectly for health care professionals interested in an easy, cost-effective fundus imaging solution.

QMS-MAS is going to conduct these screenings along with multiple other tests using ground-breaking point of care medical devices, under the banner of Unified Medicare (UMC).

About ZEISS

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG is one of the world's leading medical technology companies. The Company supplies innovative technologies and application-oriented solutions designed to help doctors improve the quality of life of their patients. The Company offers complete solutions, including implants and consumables, to diagnose and treat eye diseases. The company creates innovative visualization solutions in the field of microsurgery. With 3,290 employees worldwide, the Group generated revenue of €1,335.5m in fiscal year 2019/20 (as of 30 September 2020).

The Group's head office is located in Jena, Germany, and it has subsidiaries in Germany and abroad. Around 41 percent of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG's shares are in free float. The remaining approx. 59 percent are held by Carl Zeiss AG, one of the world's leading groups in the optical and optoelectronic industries.

For further information visit: www.zeiss.com/med

About QMS Medical Allied Services

QMS Medical Allied Services Ltd., is a leading firm based in Mumbai, India engaged in the business of scientific promotional products for pharmaceutical companies since 1994. Our motto is bringing the best scientific products, solutions, and services to the pharmaceutical industry. We have a rich legacy of 27 years in the industry, creating innovative solutions to position as well as enhance the awareness and recall of top pharmaceutical brands. Owing to our strategic partnerships with companies like 3M, Heine, BPL, Tanita, Choicemmed, KOB, we have successfully catered revolutionary products to several leading Indian and global pharmaceutical companies for their promotional campaigns.

For more information please visit: www.qmsmas.com

Media Contact Details

Priyanka Sharma (Head, Marketing and Communications), QMS MAS, priyankasharma@qmsmas.com; Usharani Rajashekar (Marketing Communications), ZEISS India, Usharani.rajashekar@zeiss.com