Subharti University offers students a golden opportunity for a bright future

Higher education plays an important role in building a better life. In present times of intense competition for better career opportunities, students look for a university with all amenities, but also one where they get quality education and guidance from experienced faculty. Located in Meerut, Swami Vivekanand Subharti University is an institution where students receive quality education along with all other facilities under one roof. The university is committed towards providing high quality education to its students.

A lot of students decide early on, about the courses they intend to take and accordingly, start preparing for entrance exams. Higher education provides them an opportunity to give a new direction to their aspirations of a better future. An academic institution is a place for students’ dreams to grow wings. For many years, Subharti University has been fulfilling this role, and has become a trusted name for excellence in education.

“Our university is one of the best universities in India. We not only offer quality education, but also emphasise on the mental health and personality development of students. Equipped with world class facilities, Subharti University provides opportunities for a better future for students. Our competent faculty regularly supports and counsels students about making right career choices. With us, students can fulfill their dream of a bright and secure future,” says, Dr. Shalya Raj, CEO, Subharti University.

Among the best universities in India

Subharti University offers world-class facilities to its students. Every year, thousands of students apply to various courses offered at the university. A total commitment to the future of students, and an excellent faculty, make this university the best place for higher education. Owing to high quality learning systems and superior instructional methodology, students graduating from the university, often find jobs in reputed companies.

Main campus of the university is situated in the NCR region. It is popularly known as Subhartipuram and is located on the National Highway 58, Delhi bypass road in Meerut.

Dr. Shalya Raj, CEO, Subharti University.(Subharti University)

Campus is spread over many acres

Subharti university boasts of a beautiful campus, spread over many acres. It has magnificent buildings, green lawns, and facilities for more than 5000 people. The campus is easily among the best campuses in the world.

Development of society through quality education is the goal

Subharti University’s aim is to build a better and healthy society where all students can pursue studies in course of their choice, and grow without any prejudice or discrimination.

Following the Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam Mantra

To realise the dream of Vasudhaiv Kutumbakam ( World is One family), the faculty and entire staff at the university, tries to foster a safe and secure environment where students benefit from quality education without any fear of discrimination.

Trusted name in higher education

For many years, Subharti University has been rated among the top universities in Uttar Pradesh. Students who graduated from the university, continue to scale new heights and do well in their careers. University is committed to providing students excellent career prospects to fulfil their dreams of a better life.

The university is equipped with most modern technologies and teaching methodologies. Best-in-class labs, a large library, competent and dedicated faculty and use of online learning tools have maintained the high standard of education at the university. The research department is also fully equipped with all facilities. All of this creates a very conducive environment for learning.

Special emphasis on research

Research forms an integral part in enhancing any kind of knowledge. Subharti University offers excellent research opportunities to its students. Research departments of the university are world class, allowing students to enhance their understanding of concepts in research areas of their choice.

Recognised and accredited by UGC, NAAC

Courses offered at the university are accredited and recognised by various certifying bodies and go a long way in facilitating better career prospects for students. The university is recognised by UGC as well as NAAC. The institution has a distinct advantage over other universities for courses like Engineering, Management, Home Science, B.Ed, M.Ed, M.COM, B.COM, MBBS etc.

Competent and experienced faculty

The university has complete facilities for providing quality education. Expert faculty is available for all courses offered at the university. Strengthening the education system and making it employment friendly has been the key focus of Swami Vivekanand Subharti university. The university has been working dedicatedly towards this goal. A special emphasis, is therefore, laid on the development of critical thinking and reasoning among students.

Special emphasis on personality development

The university places special emphasis on personality development of students. Alongwith, providing quality course material, it also uses online learning to support students in their course curriculum. Students are trained to become fully competent in each course.

Regular evaluation

Students are evaluated and provided feedback on a regular basis.

Excellent placement facility

Placement of the university students has always been excellent. This is due to efforts of the dedicated Training & Placement department. The department is committed to providing students better opportunities to make them employment ready. Throughout the year, students are encouraged to participate in various activities which trains them for placements. Large companies like Microsoft, Infosys, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, Tata Motors have preferred Subharti university over other institutions. This year(2021) approx 501 jobs offered in 22 companies.

Hospital with modern facilities

Chatrapati Shivaji Hospital is an integral part of the university. The hospital has been relentlessly working towards improvement of healthcare. It has 25 large wards, 12 major and 7 minor operation theatres, a fully equipped premature nursery ward, 7 separate ICU wards for patients with serious ailments (surgical, burns, medical, cardiac), neonatal and childcare, and a 25 bedded accident and trauma ward. With a total of 1050 beds, the hospital provides necessary healthcare, besides adding to the reputation of the university.

Applications invited for the new session

Students can apply for the 2021 session. University offers scholarship for meritorious students. For more information, visit university website

Facilities

• Hospital facility with approx 1050 beds

• Medicare facility

• Sports field, Gym, Yoga and Spa center

• Separate hostels for boys and girls students

• Mess

• Canteen

• Banking facility

• Internet

• Adequate security arrangements

• Guest room facility

Departments

The university has various departments that include Medical, Dental,Nursing, Physiotherapy, Paramedical Sciences, Pharmacy, Naturopathy & Yoga, Engineering, Management, Law, Journalism, Education, Physical Education, Fine arts & Fashion Design, Library Science, Arts and Sciences and Hotel Management. Management and Science faculties are oriented towards making students technically competent professionals.