Success comes with determination, dedication and hard work: Arun Gupta

Ashok Masale participated in an exhibition on 14 December 1957 at Phoolbagh ground , Kanpur through Bharat Sevak Samaj. Soon after this the spice industry was born in Uttar Pradesh, and at the same phase Ashok Masale Group was founded by late Shri Kishori Lal Gupta with his younger brother Shri Ram Kishore Gupta and then by introducing small sachets of Ashok Sabji masala, Ashok group has created a historical remark in the spices industry ,nowadays it reached to every household of India.. Ashok group believes in quality and purity. Under the able leadership of Arun Gupta, Ashok Masale has become one of the best spices brands of India and the company is making quadruple progress day by day.

Arun Gupta, director of Ashok Masale, explains that initially the logic behind launching small sachets of vegetable spices was just that the poor people who earn one and a half to two rupees per day at that time , when he eats two Chapati of comfort in the evening; he should get the taste of pure and tasty spices at least. With the unwavering trust of consumers, Ashok Masale has become the king of kitchens in every household of UP, Uttarakhand, MP, Bihar, Jharkhand, New Delhi, Assam, West Bengal, Haryana, Maharashtra and Jammu and Kashmir.

Early life

Arun Gupta's early education was started from Hindi Medium School in Kanpur, After that he studied law after doing BSc in science. In the year 1980, he became part of the production team at Ashok Masale and this journey continues even today. He also got married in the same year. His wife belongs to the Chartered Accountant family of Kanpur. Talking about his early life, Arun Gupta reveals that in the initial days he spent many nights awake in connection with work with the production team, The journey from cycle to own car was not that easy, But he never gave up and worked harder each day and continued with new heights .

Arun Gupta joined the company's production team in the 1980s and has remained an integral part of the company since then. He started off by joining the production team, but later gradually made his mark in finance and marketing as well. Through his innovative ideas and efficient leadership, Ashok masale group is creating greater landmarks and achieving new heights.

Talking about his father Shri Ramkishor Gupta, Arun Gupta says that his father has always been his true guide and instrumental in life. Late Shri Ramkishore Gupta started this business on a very small scale, with the support of good and honest people, and on the basis of his own hard work gradually he made the brand” Ashok Masale “ popular between food lovers looking for quality & taste both in spices. In next second generation Mr. Arun Gupta made the company & brand recognized at the national level. Quality production with purity is the real and only identity of Ashok Spices.

Ashok Masale provides best quality spices

All the products here are manufactured with pure ingredients keeping in mind the health of the people and it is ensured that hygiene and quality are not compromised while making these products. These products make cooking easier, as well as enhance the taste. Ashok masale group produces multiple choices to the spices range such as Dal Masala, Biryani Masala, Raita Masala, PavBhaji Masala, Chana Masala, Garam Masala, Sambhar Masala, Chaat Masala, Meat Masala, Jaljeera Masala, Shikanji Masala, Vegetable Masala,pickles Masala GolGappa Masala, Shahi Paneer Masala, Rajma Masala, Dal Makhani Masala, Salad Masala.

Talking on the new ideas of Ashok Masale, Arun said that after joining third generation in business Mr. Abhishek (Son) who persuaded BBA from Lancaster University, UK and Msc Food Management from Surrey University introduced Ashok “EAZY COOK” brand A ready to Cook spices which has become the USP of the company at present. In Ready to Cook spices you can prepare vegetarian and non veg dishes on the go, and one can prepare any dish he want to make-in 3 easy steps just adding only Paneer/vegetables/chicken/mutton with “ EAZY COOK “ spices even salt need not add ,and your food is ready to serve.

Future plans

• Priority is to create an industry equipped with state-of-the-art facilities.

• There are plans to launch a ready-to-eat Range under Eazy Cook brand which will include different snacks and soups. There are plans to bring Dosa, Idli, Dhokla, Upma mix. Hot & Sour, Corn, Tomato Soup to the market.

Social work in the field of education

Arun Gupta says that education is the only weapon through which the backbone of the society can be made strong and strong. For this purpose, he and his company keeps distributing book-copies, uniforms etc. from time to time among needy children. He has also adopted many children privately. With the aim of promoting education, he has helped to establish 40 schools by joining EkalAbhiyan, through which lakhs of children are benefiting today.

Selfless service in corona era

In the Covid era where the whole world had become one, Everyone was helping each other. Even in those days, the brand Ashok Masale & Arun Gupta remained in the discussion among the people due to their selfless service. To help the corona victims, they had distributed free ration, to feed the needy people, arranged and distributed medicines and also distributed small packs of spices.

Success depends on your thinking: Arun Gupta

Your victory and defeat depends on your thinking. If you accept the situation and do nothing then you will defeat, and if you decide to face it you will surely win.

Live life freely and do not be afraid of the obstacles in life, face them firmly. Even if there is a mistake, correct it and move on. Success is certain by adopting this mantra in life.