Success lies post challenges: Ravindra Singh, R-vision labels

The music industry has been a vital part of the entertainment industry. While having so much talent and so many people trying to make a name for themselves in the industry only a few have been able to make a name for themselves, and fewer of them made a home in the hearts of people.

Amongst these people, one is Mr Ravindra Singh, who created his label, R-vision. It is a Film, Ad & Music Production & Distribution company. With offices in Mumbai and New Delhi, R-Vision has crafted a wide range top quality productions like feature films, music videos, ads, documentaries, events and even TV shows through its Television wing- R Vision TV.

R-Vision has been a music label to famous Music albums like O Hansini, Hum Tere Sheher Mein, Dil Deewangi, Aankhon se Dil tak, Don king, Yaadein and many more that has songs sung by great singers like Kumar Sanu, udit Narayan, Kavita Krishnamurthy, Vinod Rathor amongst others. The latest musical offerings of R-Vision “Ek Bharat Shreshtha bharat” has brought in exceptional acknowledgement to R Vision.

In the multidimensional media industry, R-Vision has registered itself as one of the most reliable production houses. Catering to a varied list of top-notch clients like “Haier”, “Eicher”, “Converge”, “Door Darshan”, “Astha Agarbatti” amongst others R-Vision has proved its constancy in the ad world time and again. With the latest Ad directed and conceptualized by R-Vision, “Zafri Pan Masala” has managed to gather appreciation from all around.

The label along with the help of many talented artists have given songs worth remembering, songs that leave a mark on the soul of people, music that makes anyone tap a foot whilst enjoying. Their film projects include movies like Pappu Can’t Dance Saala, In Raahon Se, Nakshatra and I am 24. Udanchhoo and many more.

To win over the hearts of millions the label is presenting to us yet another latest number ‘Barfon Mein’.

It is not an ordinary song but a journey of thoughts and ideas that travelled over a thousand miles and has days of hard work and diligence invested into it. The song is essentially a romantic peppy number with foot-tapping music, lovely lyrics and a theme directly relating to the cold weather, chilly winds and a hint of sunshine that comforts the soul.

The song is composed by Rais Bharti and has been sung and directed by Mr Ravindra Singh under the R-Vision brand label. ‘Barfon Mein’ had been on Mr Ravindra’s mind since a few months before the actual plan and plot was decided.

The idea was to easily travel to Leh, Ladakh and shoot the song in a day or two; but Ladakh is not a piece of cake for everyone and turned out to be one of the most challenging shoots for the whole R-Vision crew.

As Ravindra Singh tells us, “it wasn’t easy shooting in -6 temperature, low oxygen, we faced a lot of challenges, but we made it possible.”

The shoot was packed up successfully and gave the whole team a shaking yet heartwarming experience that can be witnessed in the song “Barfon Mein”, now live on R-Vision Melodies YouTube channel.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.