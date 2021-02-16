Sudha Yadav & Akhil Kumar, successful and inspiring tech entrepreneurs
Not all are born with a silver spoon. A majority of people have to face a lot of struggle and work hard to achieve success in their life.
Akhil Kumar is a small-town boy with big dreams and a successful idea to bring a revolution in the digital marketing world. Today he is listed as the youngest digital entrepreneur, who has crossed the mark of 1 crore turnover in just 1 year. Akhil has made his way to the moons with his passion to fulfill his dream and digital marketing skills.
Sudha Yadav is a 20-year old self-made first-generation businesswoman. She is known to be a very dedicated person to her work. Sudha manages the social media profiles of various politicians and celebrities all over India. She has been diligently working all time to pursue her dreams. Whatever Sudha has achieved at the small age of 20, might be everyone’s fantasy, but she believes that this is not enough for her. Sudha Yadav is the CEO and Founder of India’s main digital advertising agency: Digital Guruji.
Akhil Kumar from Alwar, Rajasthan, and Sudha Yadav from Rewari, Haryana claim to be India’s youngest digital marketers and Social Media Influencer. The duos are the source of inspiration for youngsters of their age. One may wonder that both must have invested a large amount of capital to start their business in digital marketing but that’s not the case. However, Sudha Yadav and Akhil Kumar began their career in Digital World with no funding and capital. They only had a little experience and education in the Information Technology sector. The two had faced many challenges and step-backs when they first began their journey.
Sudha Yadav says,” We both are working hard day and night time to achieve our goals within the stipulated time frame.”
Sudha and Akhil say that their next target is to cross the milestone of 10 crore turnover in a single year. Both are also engaged in social service work additionally. They have helped many human beings to set up their very personal startup by mentoring them and even providing financial help in their starting phase.
Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content
