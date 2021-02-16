IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Brand Post / Sudha Yadav & Akhil Kumar, successful and inspiring tech entrepreneurs
Akhil and Sudha of Digital Guruji
Akhil and Sudha of Digital Guruji
brand post

Sudha Yadav & Akhil Kumar, successful and inspiring tech entrepreneurs

Sudha Yadav is the CEO and Founder of digital advertising agency, Digital Guruji. Akhil Kumar is listed as the youngest digital entrepreneur, who has crossed the mark of 1 crore turnover in just 1 year.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 07:37 PM IST

Not all are born with a silver spoon. A majority of people have to face a lot of struggle and work hard to achieve success in their life.

Akhil Kumar is a small-town boy with big dreams and a successful idea to bring a revolution in the digital marketing world. Today he is listed as the youngest digital entrepreneur, who has crossed the mark of 1 crore turnover in just 1 year. Akhil has made his way to the moons with his passion to fulfill his dream and digital marketing skills.

Sudha Yadav is a 20-year old self-made first-generation businesswoman. She is known to be a very dedicated person to her work. Sudha manages the social media profiles of various politicians and celebrities all over India. She has been diligently working all time to pursue her dreams. Whatever Sudha has achieved at the small age of 20, might be everyone’s fantasy, but she believes that this is not enough for her. Sudha Yadav is the CEO and Founder of India’s main digital advertising agency: Digital Guruji.

Akhil Kumar from Alwar, Rajasthan, and Sudha Yadav from Rewari, Haryana claim to be India’s youngest digital marketers and Social Media Influencer. The duos are the source of inspiration for youngsters of their age. One may wonder that both must have invested a large amount of capital to start their business in digital marketing but that’s not the case. However, Sudha Yadav and Akhil Kumar began their career in Digital World with no funding and capital. They only had a little experience and education in the Information Technology sector. The two had faced many challenges and step-backs when they first began their journey.

Sudha Yadav says,” We both are working hard day and night time to achieve our goals within the stipulated time frame.”

Sudha and Akhil say that their next target is to cross the milestone of 10 crore turnover in a single year. Both are also engaged in social service work additionally. They have helped many human beings to set up their very personal startup by mentoring them and even providing financial help in their starting phase.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Akhil and Sudha of Digital Guruji
Akhil and Sudha of Digital Guruji
brand post

Sudha Yadav & Akhil Kumar, successful and inspiring tech entrepreneurs

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 07:37 PM IST
Sudha Yadav is the CEO and Founder of digital advertising agency, Digital Guruji. Akhil Kumar is listed as the youngest digital entrepreneur, who has crossed the mark of 1 crore turnover in just 1 year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Customer safety is a top priority for LimeCar
Customer safety is a top priority for LimeCar
brand post

Limecar -The best self drive car rental company in Goa

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 07:33 PM IST
Limecar offers an impressive range of over 60 cars to choose from. These range from hatchbacks and sedans to even SUV’s and luxury cars.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vikram Jadhav
Vikram Jadhav
brand post

Meet Vikram Jadhav, India's first millionaire fitness coach

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 07:28 PM IST
Vikram Jadhav's in-depth expertise allows him to set higher standards in fitness industry in India
READ FULL STORY
Close
The university has been constantly nurturing and training its students in the manner and art of taking competitive exams.
The university has been constantly nurturing and training its students in the manner and art of taking competitive exams.
brand post

Parul University’s GATE coaching secures academic future of students

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 06:56 PM IST
Parul University has been paving a way for its students to make their mark in the most prominent NITs, IITs, IIITs, IISCs, across the country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Collegedunia, which is India’s leading education portal, features over 25000 colleges &amp; universities of India with over 5 lakhs reviews.(Digpu)
Collegedunia, which is India’s leading education portal, features over 25000 colleges & universities of India with over 5 lakhs reviews.(Digpu)
brand post

Collegedunia signs exclusive digital marketing deal

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 06:43 PM IST
Collegedunia joins hands with Kalasalingam Academy of Research and Education(KARE) for an exclusive deal as a digital partner.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A total of 27 teams of blooming managers from the specializations of Finance, Marketing &amp; HR participated in this rigorous competition with their innovative ideas and in-depth research guided by the esteemed faculty members.(Digpu)
A total of 27 teams of blooming managers from the specializations of Finance, Marketing & HR participated in this rigorous competition with their innovative ideas and in-depth research guided by the esteemed faculty members.(Digpu)
brand post

EIILM-Kolkata organises industry-academia interface program ‘Swadhyah Samkalpa’

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 05:44 PM IST
An ageless Indian tradition, revived and enlivened by EIILM-Kolkata to groom future managers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dr Hrishikesh D. Pai - Medical Director, Bloom IVF Group (MD, FRCOG (UK), MSc (USA), FCPS, FICOG)(Digpu)
Dr Hrishikesh D. Pai - Medical Director, Bloom IVF Group (MD, FRCOG (UK), MSc (USA), FCPS, FICOG)(Digpu)
brand post

Genetic testing is a must during an IVF treatment

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 05:39 PM IST
Genetic testing relates to testing of the genetic makeup of cells in a fertilized embryo.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nikhil Ubnare
Nikhil Ubnare
brand post

Nikhil Ubnare, a marketing strategist, promoting and guiding the world

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 06:49 PM IST
Nikhil has worked with many brands, including Flipkart, OnePlus, Sony, and many more.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aayush Rana and Narendra Dagar
Aayush Rana and Narendra Dagar
brand post

Find out how Aayush Rana & Narendra Dagar launched FirstBox

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 06:44 PM IST
The idea behind the formation of FirstBox by Narendra Dagar and Aayush Rana is to empower buyers with low purchasing power.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Faiz Israili
Faiz Israili
brand post

Faiz Israili - Journey of a BPO employee to a big-shot influencer

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 06:57 PM IST
This young entrepreneur endorses new businesses, branding, and real estate.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Juris Bruvers
Juris Bruvers
brand post

Entrepreneur Juris Bruvers shares 6 innovative ways to increase brand awareness

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 06:18 PM IST
  • Here are six imaginative methodologies you can use to build brand mindfulness and assist your business with flourishing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Usman Afzal
Usman Afzal
brand post

Usman Afzal is a digital marketer having a network of over 50 million readers

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 06:13 PM IST
  • Usman currently helps many individuals who run news portals to develop their portals and use their readers network to bring traffic to their portals.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Digital Golgappa picks the most impactful books in modern literature.
Digital Golgappa picks the most impactful books in modern literature.
brand post

Digital Golgappa picks the most impactful books in modern literature

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 06:08 PM IST
  • Know about some of the most impactful modern literature.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mandeep Nagpal with the children.(Mandeep Nagpal)
Mandeep Nagpal with the children.(Mandeep Nagpal)
brand post

Slum kids ride a Ferrari, courtesy of Mandeep Nagpal

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 05:52 PM IST
When asked the reason, Nagpal said, “The happiness of children is the most valuable thing in the world.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
Xech Sterostet - Stethoscope Sterilizer(Xech)
Xech Sterostet - Stethoscope Sterilizer(Xech)
brand post

Xech designs India’s first stethoscope sterilizer

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 04:53 PM IST
The stethoscope sterilizer uses a special UV-C GI Technology to effectively sterilize stethoscopes diaphragms of all sizes up to 99.9999%.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP