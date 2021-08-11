Sudhashree Acharya is ready to Rock with her Bollywood Musical Debut as a Singer

Bollywood is itself a world of many dreams and dreamers, the hard work always gives you ample opportunity in return. Several people try their luck and work for their passion but hardly get the chance. The Glamour Industry is expanding every day even every minute. Sudhashree Acharya a prominent singer and record artist has made it to the entertainment industry with her hard work and passion for singing. She is charming in her way and with her mesmerizing voice, she is ready to rock in the musical world of Bollywood soon.

Sudhashree is a well known IVR specialist, you may have heard her voice in operating Telecom provider - AIRCEL, she was previously working with them. She is the first and only female to give her voice to Indian railways IVR service in the Nepali ( Gorkha) regional Language all over India. She has a huge fan base on social media because of her magical voice and the way she presents herself. The fans are eagerly waiting for her musical debut.

Sudhashree was born in Siliguri, West Bengal, with a soulful voice that attracted everyone since her childhood days. Along with her studies, she worked for her passion too. Talking about the educational qualifications of Sudhashree, she holds a double degree in MA English and MA education. Currently, she is pursuing a PhD in South East Asia’s Education System. She is also a 5th Grade holder in Indian Classical music from Bangiya Sangeet Parishad.

However, Sudhashree Acharya does not only possess a beautiful voice, her beauty and the glamorous way to present herself has made her perfect for the debut on camera too. She will be seen in her music video along with her soothing voice. Get yourself ready to witness her magical Bollywood debut soon.

Sudhashree is ready and super excited for her debut in the Bollywood industry with four Hindi songs “Jagu main ratiyaan”, “Zara", "Aajana”, and "Karey Mora Piya". All four songs will be released at the end of 2021. After winning thousands of hearts on social media, she is also bringing a surprise for her Bengali fans with songs like “O Sona”, and “Tumi Je Aamar” songs.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.