Sugat Dhanvijay’s story as a music composer is about passion and sheer hard work

Behind the success of every ordinary person is the extraordinary struggle. Indian composer Sugat Dhanvijay’s career in the music industry is no less than a roller-coaster ride. Hailing from Nagpur, he was brought up in a typical Maharashtrian family. While his educational background has been from the engineering field, his love story with music began after 12th grade. Coming from an era of cassettes, CDs, tape recorders and MP3 players, Sugat believes that the music industry has flourished in the last decade.

Being a mediocre student during his college days, Sugat discovered his passion for music while pursuing his engineering degree. Cherishing the golden days of college, the composer got nostalgic and revealed that he spent more time learning music than attending lectures. “I used to sit alone in the hostel and learn guitar that I bought for my sister, but eventually I took it to practice music. The first song I recorded after learning guitar was Lucky Ali’s ‘O Sanam’. After that, I started composing many other tracks”, said Sugat.

While the first original recorded by Sugat Dhanvijay during college was titled ‘Tu Hi Tu’. Little did he know that his debut original would help him earn a reputation in the entire college and in Nagpur. Eventually, Sugat started uploading his compositions on Facebook and YouTube that saw a great reception from the audience. Besides this, he learnt music production by watching online tutorial videos after which he collaborated with the artists and musicians from Nagpur. However, Sugat’s life-changing journey commenced in 2013 when he moved to the city of dreams - Mumbai.

With a complete focus on composing songs, Sugat Dhanvijay met musicians and singers in the city. Speaking about his initial days of turmoil, he stated, “I approached many people and music labels with the bank of songs I had composed. But a majority of them found my music inspired from the West as I frequently listened to rock music back then.” Through his learnings, Sugat got hold of the Bollywood music and left ‘Mickey Virus’ director Saurabh Varma impressed with his two songs that were used in the director’s 2016 released film ‘7 Hours To Go’.

His years of hardships came to an end as his compositions got great feedback from veteran names like Mukesh Bhatt. Gradually, Sugat Dhanvijay got a lot of projects in his kitty until he realised that his songs from one of the big banner films could not make it in the final cut. “I was depressed and felt lost after that time. I did not know what to do after my effort went in vain. My father who had been the constant support encouraged me after which I established my music studio called Tracklab Studio in Mumbai. I feel that the music studio I started was a turning point of my life”, he added.

During the time in 2018, indie music labels were growing rapidly. Sugat Dhanvijay composed a few songs that became viral on the internet. Since then, there has been no looking back for the music composer. A music video titled ‘Teri Kami’ composed by him became a massive hit on YouTube. Some of his big hits include ‘Tum Mere Paas’, ‘Laut Aao Maa’, ‘O Khuda’, ‘Rooh’ and ‘Aawara’. Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, many of Sugat Dhanvijay’s songs are yet to release that are backed by the biggest music labels of the industry. People will also get to witness his song Tu Hi Mera Jag Saara from Arbaaz Khan starrer Main Zaroor Aaunga.

