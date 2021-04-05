Suhel Vats' Big Muscles Nutrition created a million-dollar opportunity in India

Looking back on the evolution of the fitness and wellness industry in India, people have become more organized and dedicated. With a transition from living a dull lifestyle to a healthier lifestyle, there has been an exponential growth of fitness centres, wellness centres, gyms and studios. Slowly and gradually, people realized the true potential of fitness in the country. It is a booming industry and is poised to grow in the coming time. Creating a million-dollar opportunity in India, entrepreneur and fitness enthusiast Suhel Vats transformed the fitness industry by launching genuine food supplement products.

In 2009, Vats founded Big Muscles Nutrition, a food supplement brand that has grown drastically in the last few years. While fitness was always a part of people’s lives, it has now become a routine. In the initial stage of establishing the company, the products took time to make a place in the market. Speaking about the same, Suhel said, “The fitness sector in the Indian market boomed after 2010. That’s when I tapped the opportunity of launching a variety of fitness supplements. Many are of the notion that fitness supplements are harmful, but it is not. They act as a great support in repairing the muscles or gaining weight as per the individual’s requirement.”

By providing great quality and greater quantity, Big Muscles Nutrition has transformed opportunities into goals. The trust the company has built with its customers is applaud-worthy. Mr Vats who had the option of playing safe by continuing his job at a tech company took this big step and changed the facet of the fitness industry. Today Big Muscles Nutrition offers products like whey proteins, mass gainers, amino acids, pre-workout and post-workout essentials, creatine, fish oil and many other products. All the products are registered by the FDA and approved by FSSAI.

Moreover, Sushil Kumar, a notable name from the fitness fraternity has earlier endorsed the brand’s products. The brand since 2018 has got Ranveer Singh as its brand ambassador. In the last couple of years, Big Muscles Nutrition has won people’s trust and has dominated the fitness sector with its authentic products. There’s no doubt that Suhel Vats with his sharp business intellect and out of the box marketing strategies has brought Big Muscles Nutrition as the leading fitness supplement brand among its competitors. Besides India, its products are a huge hit overseas, and it continues to dominate the global market as a leading food supplement brand.