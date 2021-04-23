Sujata Pandey: A media panelist, women's right activist

Dynamic, formidable intelligence, humanity and humour. Sujata Pandey is a media panelist, a women's right activist, political strategist and analyst, election commentator and a gender equality advocate. But, more than that, she is a source of encouragement to women at all levels so that they speak and voice their opinions and take the reign of the world.

Sujata Pandey is an MBA and Diploma holder in Women's Empowerment. She had a very lucrative corporate career for a decade, but eventually went on to channelise the voice and strength of women, which had been curbed for so long. This was her calling.

Sujata has always found videos as one of the strongest medium to state her opinions and bring to the world the other side of various pressing issues. She started off with an online vlog that covered various important topics of conversation and discussion. She also runs her online channel by the name, "Baat Badlav Ki". She uses this portal to invite people from various genres and walks of life to interact about their life and contribution to society. Sujata has managed to create a space and paradigm of her own.

Her opinions have gathered massive attention, support and sometimes outrage as well. This is because she does not hold back. She has spoken passionately on various political and social agendas such as: cyber crime, love jihad, Hathras rape case, fake feminism activism. Most recent being the Kisan Andolan and religious mockery of Hindus.

Sujata's once corporate career has given her very real and raw insights on the struggles and woes of people and now as an activist, it helps her to focus on the right issues and come up with more eye opening discussions.

Sujata Pandey is very crisp, exploring and factual in her videos. She explains from the vantage point of a citizen of India. This is why her videos resonate with the otherwise partly informed public. She is very active, involved and woke in the pursuit of agendas and their intimate details. Sujata is aware of the broad array of audience that listens to her and therefore she is constantly testing new platforms and layering her content accordingly. This is especially important because most people rely on social media and various panelists for their daily updates of the events in the nation. This sort of bifurcation of opinions by Sujata helps her audience.

Sujata Pandey is based in Mumbai and works mostly from her home by researching and formulating aggregated, fact-based discussions.

In a candid moment, she says, "Empowerment of women is a prerequisite to transform a developing society into a developed one. They are a potential resource for the overall and balanced development. As they constitute 50% of the human race, it is vital that every section of society develops equally and in harmony with each other. Social transformation requires that women should be empowered to make decisions. I'm here to amplify that movement and will do every bit to make a dent."

To know more about Sujata and her work, visit: www.sujatapandey.com.

