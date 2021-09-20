Summercool announces Kainaat Arora as brand ambassador on 30th anniversary

India, 20th September 2021: Summercool, one of the leading air cooler brand in India has announced their association with the stunning Bollywood actress Kainaat Arora as their brand ambassador to celebrate 30 years of excellence. Summercool is awarded NO. 1 air cooler brand in Uttar Pradesh. The brand has a diversified product line-up including air coolers, fans, appliances and heating solutions. Summercool is available in several regions of Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttranchal, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Orissa and Kerala; and is expanding its presence across other states.

Mr Sanjeev Kumar Gupta, Owner and CMD, Summercool said, “We are elated at the collaboration with Kainaat Arora, as our brand ambassador. We believe through this brand association, our synergies will help continue to strengthen Summercool as the leading brand across India. As a brand, we have pursued and believed in the creation of quality products that have both economical and ethical value; and will continue doing so in the coming times.”

Established in 1992, Summercool has been a proponent for ‘Vocal for Local’ and has created

one of the biggest networks of more than 400 distributors across the country. Along with a team of incredibly proficient and hard working distributors, Summercool has 2000 plus experts helping the brand deliver best services and products across the country in a cost-effective manner.

Mr Rajeev Gupta, MD, Summercool said, “Over the past three decades, we have created and delivered a whole range of appliances that have been Made in India and Made for India. This festive season, we hope our customers will go ahead and enjoy our robust, diverse and economical range of air coolers, fans and appliances to usher in good times; and prevail over the ongoing pandemic.”

Summercool has a wide product range as far as production is concerned. More than 30 million

products have been produced successfully. Summercool is known for its innovative method of design and manufacturing; including best strategies that help in providing the best products and solutions to the customers. Summercool has the best-trained team of technical professionals from across the country who put constant effort into production, making it effortless and time-efficient.

Summercool provides highly durable products with the best quality of services. The design team of Summercool has the caliber of designing luxurious fronts at affordable prices that would suit

the lifestyle of their customers. The company continues to build commitment with its customers and dealers by providing quality and trust-worthy products in order to make Summercool a household name across the nation

To learn more about the brand, visit: https://summercoolindia.com/

Disclaimer: This content is distributed by SRV Media. No HT journalist is involved in creation of the content.