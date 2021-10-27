Summercool celebrates 30th Anniversary and forays across India

27th October 2021: Summercool, India’s one of the leading home appliances brands; celebrated the completion of successful 29 years and stepping into its 30th year. The celebration was graced with the presence by Mr. Manoj Tiwari, MP and Actor Mr.Raza Murad who had congratulated the company for its successful tenure so far. Summercool has been awarded the No. 1 air Cooler brand in Uttar Pradesh and is now present in several other states like Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Orissa, and Kerala while slowly expanding their reach across India.

Mr. Sanjeev Kumar Gupta, Owner and CMD, Summercool delightedly said, “The happiness of successfully completing 29 years has doubled because of your continuous support and belief in our vision. We have been ‘Vocal for Local’ because our purpose was to grow and uplift India. We are elated to share this beautiful feeling of reaching this milestone with beloved icons like Mr. Raza Murad and Mr. Manoj Tiwari. I am sure, with their presence, our team will be motivated to perform even better in the coming years and travel this road of success with us.”

Mr. Sanjeev Kumar Gupta was ecstatic to celebrate the brand’s success by organizing a dealer’s meet where chief guests Mr. Manoj Tiwari and Mr. Raza Murad were cordially invited. To add to the joy of this achievement, the dealers meet was followed by a splendid trip to Kashmir for all the dealers who have worked hard and crossed a milestone of success with the company.

Manoj Tiwari, the beloved Bhojpuri actor, singer and politician said, “Summercool has always been blessing homes with the best and the most innovative home appliances to ensure happy homes. Their appliances have made household work so easy and quick to do; now families get to spend more quality time together.” While Mr. Raza Murad, one of India’s veteran actors said “Their work ethics and immense support to their expanded team has led to more economical growth for Indians and I am glad to be a part of this success event to celebrate the joy of teamwork.”

Summercool was established in the year 1992 and has been a proponent for ‘Vocal for Local’ and has created one of the biggest networks of more than 400 distributors across the country. More than 30 million innovative products have been successfully produced by Summercool with a top-notch design team, highly skilled technicians, and passionate distributors. Summercool has become a household name in India because of their quality products and support to uplift the economy.

To learn more about the brand, visit: https://summercoolindia.com/

