Sunil Butolia – An inspiration for upcoming entrepreneurs in India

Today, digital marketing has become the thing that is most in demand in the modern market. That's why, traditional marketers have advanced themselves to maintain their presence in a competitive digital world.

While the popularity of the Internet and social media has opened up new marketing avenues on the one hand, it has also provided career opportunities for the young generations on the other hand. One such name is Sunil Butolia, who is a very talented entrepreneur of North India. He quit his traditional job to establish himself in the world of digital marketing. He is the founder of FAME Internet, (a leading digital marketing company) and the Editor-in-Chief of FAMEPublish magazine and other online magazines.

Sunil Butolia had been an enthusiastic student right from his school time; he continued his job along with college studies to financially support his family. Perhaps, for this reason, he also earned his MBA degree from the Institute of Distance Education, University of Madras. However, even after getting so much, he realized that it was not his cup of tea. Since he was fond of IoT, he pursued his passion. But he was not sure how to proceed in this direction. Still, he did not give up and decided to make a career in his favorite field and took up digital marketing as a side business along with the full-time job.

Over time, he understood that this would not be enough for his career. Then he started learning and exploring various things like SEO, digital marketing, social media marketing, brand promotion etc. This opened up many avenues of income and gave his company FAME Internet an opportunity to connect with international clients. He got an edge over different techniques to keep options open for different directions. On this occasion, he launched his own online magazine called FAMEPublish, in addition he started a wiki website called FAMEPedia where a wiki page can be created easily.

Sunil Butolia, founder of FAME Internet, says that: "Most people don't succeed because they do not want to cross their safe-zone in life. Success is achieved only after crossing the safe-zone". He further states that: "In the job, people are not able to fully utilize their abilities whereas an entrepreneur is able to make full use of his abilities and enjoys his life as he deserves".

Sunil Butolia is a man who constantly trusts himself and continuously uses the maximum potential of his brain and soul in everything he can possibly do. Sunil started blogging as a passion in 2012, then in 2015, specialized in social media marketing, YouTube advertising, Press Release, SEO, designing website, app development and PPC campaign etc. and in 2015 he founded his dream digital marketing company "FAME Internet".

Today, his company FAME Internet is proving to be a major facilitator in the market for many artists, actors, and small businesses who are using his services to enhance their online presence. And it has actually become one of the most successful digital marketing companies in India.

He also has thousands of followers on his Instagram account @sunilbutolia, where they often ask him questions related to marketing and he is happy to help them.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in the creation of this content.