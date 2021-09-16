Sunil Grover recreates SRK’s Chak De India scene with a delivery twist for Dunzo

Bangalore, Sep 16, 2021 - India’s leading quick commerce platform Dunzo, recently launched Dunzo Daily, its latest offering focusing on 19 min grocery delivery in the city. With Dunzo Daily gaining momentum across Bangalore, the brand has now released the third ad of its 360-degree marketing campaign. Mixing a dramatic role-play with bouts of humour, one of the most loved television actors and a household name, Sunil Grover displays his rib-tickling ability to get into a character and mimics Shahrukh Khan’s iconic dialogue from the 2007 movie “Chak De India”. The scene that’s memorable for people from all generations, it also reinforces Dunzo Daily’s promise of 19-min delivery while capturing the essence of the campaign.

Dunzo recently released ads for its latest offering Dunzo Daily, starring Sunny Deol and Puneeth Rajkumar, highlighting the drama of online grocery delivery.

“The Dunzo Daily experience has been meticulously designed to provide fresh groceries in 19 minutes for the top selection of products that users want on a daily and weekly basis. We wanted to create awareness about this message of instant convenience in a way that our users could easily relate to. Having a household favourite like Sunil Grover be a part of the campaign was a step in that direction - a dash of humour and a touch of drama”, says Sai Ganesh, Lead Brand, Dunzo.

Highlighting the quick delivery and moments wherein Dunzo can be a helping hand, this ad shares the story of a young couple who are cooking together to impress the woman’s parents who are visiting. The ad aims to create a moment of relatability for the user and delight them with a solution that will help them focus on the things they love without worrying about other chores.

The ad will be seen over the next few weeks on all social and online platforms, print, and offline campaigns. With Sunny Deol’s impassioned outburst about delayed deliveries in the first Tareekh Pe Tareekh ad, and Puneeth Rajkumar’s dance on his father Dr. Rajkumar’s iconic song in the second If you come Tomorrow ad, the launch campaign has already registered millions of views, followed by print and offline campaigns which garnered praises from the audience.

Dunzo's mission is to deliver everyday needs instantly. With Dunzo Daily, this mission is stronger than ever and we aim to keep going to make this experience exceptional across cities. Users now have unparalleled access to the top selection of 2000 products they need, instantly and conveniently. Dunzo will scale the Dunzo Daily service through its network of co-owned and operated mini-warehouses to ensure the quickest deliveries in every neighbourhood in the top 20 cities of the country.

