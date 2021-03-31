Home / Brand Post / Sunny Bundel and Sunny Kumar talk about the future of digital marketing
Sunny Bundel and Sunny Kumar talk about the future of digital marketing

Before starting PC Builder, Sunny Bundel and Sunny Kumar work as a Full-Stack Developer and Digital Marketer respectively and they both planned to merge their skills to make their dreams come true.
As the era of Digital India started we have seen quite young entrepreneurs with their success stories, Here is another one that motivates you and helps you to choose the right path.

After the happening of the Covid-19 pandemic, most of the businesses got shut down or run with difficulties - but even during such a disastrous pandemic, Sunny Bundel and Sunny Kumar from PC Builder manages to grow their business without any hassle or difficulties. During our interview with them, they told us that it all becomes possible because of the power of Digital Marketing and Outreaching.

They also said in the interview that the right way of marketing is only possible if you target the right customers at the right time and this is what they did to grow their business in no time.

For those who aren't aware of their business, they started a website named 'PC Builder' which helped millions of people to build their dream PC without any hassle or incompatibilities. And as you know, All the business is getting digital, and the need for PC arises to maintain any business. But each business has different needs so does the PC.

Being computer science engineers, they know how difficult building a computer is and there is no proper service available for providing such kind of services. So they choose this path to help and serve people worldwide. This kind of service is important as many of the pc parts are required to be thoroughly examined and then integrate together to make your PC works.

During their interview, they also mentioned that to reach the right people at the right time, they use another service named MailPitch which is basically an email Outreaching tool. Which they're soon planned to make public during the end of this summer and let other people also grow their business in the pandemic situations like this.

Now they are a successful company with a bunch of people working along with them.

So this teaches us that there is nothing which you can't achieve until you take the path of your choice, and no matter the cost you've to pay to walk on it because you don't know the outcome until you try it.

Seeing such young entrepreneurs who worked hard for their dream and has also achieved them are truly a motivation for the rest of the youngsters of our country.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist was involved in the creation of this content.

