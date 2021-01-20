Sunny Verma: Re-defining classical music with his talent

Nature is always girded with music and music is a necessary element of it. Not only it relaxes our mind but also enhances our body to work in an enthusiastic way. Music has deep roots in ancient mythology and has evolved in a significant manner by now.

Sunny Verma has redefined the classical definition of music and has set new benchmarks in the entire history of the music industry. Rather than believing in fake promotion; dedication and positivity were his ultimate weapons to achieve success.

Punjabi music has always given goosebumps to people over the entire nation. No matter how exhausted a person is at the end of the day, one cannot resist dancing on the energized Punjabi beats.

Despite the rising competition in the industry, Sunny Verma made a fire start by his debut track ‘Yaari’ which went viral overnight on the web. The track simply annexed millions of hearts and such a positive response to his debut track boosted his confidence magnificently. He released back-to-back hit songs like ‘Dukh’, ‘Bin Tere’ and was simply ruling over the web in just a few weeks.

All such achievements are the outcome of his strong hard work and dedication over the past few years. He never considered singing as a profession but as passion and a source of happiness and inner peace.

From his early childhood, he was fond of singing and won many competitions at his school level, the 23-year-old prodigy has a strong fan following and is well connected to his fans on various social media platforms.

Nowadays, he simply focused on his skills and worked selflessly at his music career. With God’s grace and his strong will power, he is rising day by day and dropping extraordinary projects back-to-back. He is an inspiration to all the young talents who want to pursue their passion as a career.

